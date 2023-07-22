Everton at Wigan Athletic: Kickoff time, starting lineups, live stream info and how to watch online

Preview

Everton take on Wigan Athletic today as they continue to ramp up their pre-season preparations. The Blues’ second friendly of the summer will be played at the DW Stadium with Sean Dyche’s side having recorded a 2-1 win over Stade Nyonnais last weekend.

We can expect to see the Toffees’ first signing of the summer Ashley Young make an appearance this afternoon, along with more members of the Blues international contingent getting some game time against the troubled Latics who finished bottom of the Championship last season and were relegated to League One. Wigan were also docked points last season after administrative issues meant the club failed to deposit funds to cover its wage bill, and they will start the new season with minus eight points as well.

Match Details

Competition: 2023/24 Pre-Season Friendly #2

Date and start time: Saturday, July 22nd at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: DW Stadium, Wigan, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 25,133

Weather: 61°F/16°C, rain, 93% chance of precipitation, 8 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: FOX Deportes - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; N/A - Canada, beIN Sports 3 Australia, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Radio: EvertonFC.com

Live stream: Everton TV*, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

* Season Ticket, Adult and International Official Members will be able to watch the game against Wigan for free

Gamethread: There will not be a live blog for this game

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Lineups

Everton

Wigan Athletic

Last Meeting

The Blues last played the Latics at Goodison Park when they were bundled out of the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage by Roberto Martinez’s side 3-0 in the 2012-13 season. It’s incredible to think that David Moyes was still in charge just ten years ago. The Toffees’ last three trip to the DW Stadium have all resulted in draws.