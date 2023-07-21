Everton and hummel unveil new away kit for 2023-24 season

Everton are in the last year of their contract with Danish sportswear firm hummel with most of the kits pretty well-received as was the new home kit release at the end of last month, and now with gambling firm Stake still as the new shirt sponsor, today we got a look at what the new away kits for the upcoming 2023-24 season will look like.

Everton’s new 2022/23 away kit pays tribute to two iconic away kits from the 1990s (and two of my personal faves). The salmon pink and blue colours recall the away strip worn between 1992 and 1994, while the jazzy striped design recalls the ‘tyre mark’ away strip worn between 1994 and 1996.

If you need a reminder of those strips, here they are:

The kit will be worn for the first time when Everton take on Wigan Athletic on Saturday in the second match of their pre-season, having beaten hosts Nyon 2-1 last weekend (kick-off 2pm BST, 9am ET). It will also be available for supporters in the US to purchase.

hummel have done some good work with the goalkeeper kit too, with an all black strip complete with blue outline of St Luke’s Church, which is located in the corner of Goodison Park.

Like in recent years, the goalkeeper kit is only available in short sleeves -

James Tarkowski, who took part in the photoshoot for the kit, said:

“Personally, I always like the throwback kits and I think you can see how the elements of the two from the ‘90s have been used. “As a player, you still want it to look and feel modern and have all the latest technology - and I think hummel have created something that does that. “We know our away following is second to none, and I’m looking forward to wearing this and having those fans behind us again this season.”

Allan Vad Nielsen, CEO of hummel, added:

“As hummel celebrates its centenary year, it felt right to look to the past for inspiration and the 2023/24 Everton away kit is a synergy of two designs that really stood out to us. “We hope Evertonians will enjoy seeing these colours and patterns return to the Club’s kits - and we look forward to seeing both players and fans wearing them with pride this season.”

The kit is available to buy NOW from evertondirect.com and in store at Everton One and Two. The new home kit with the collared shirt and Archibald Leitch’s iconic lattice-work is shown below.

You can also order the new men’s home kit, the women’s kit as well along with new goalie kit at the Everton online store here.*

Unlike in previous years when at least one of the three kits for the next year was released before the end of the season, Everton’s tenuous battle for survival meant there was no unveiling of any kits until the club had secured Premier League status for 2023-24. Previous year’s kits can still be ordered at the Kitbag online store here.*

