Friday’s Everton News: Gnonto latest, Ajax striker linked, Danjuma medical Saturday

It looks like Arnaut Danjuma is (finally) set to (re)join the club. The Dutch forward will have his medical on Friday. [RBM]

Everton Women keeper Courtney Brosnan played the full 90 in Ireland’s 1-0 loss to Australia while midfielder Clare Wheeler was an unused substitute for the Aussies. [EFC]

Dwight McNeil and Nathan Patterson answer some rapid-fire questions about the squad.

It looks like Wilfried Gnonto is reportedly edging closer to an Everton move. [Football Transfers]

Interestingly, insider reporter Alan Myers seems to think that the Gnonto rumours are wide of the mark, though he does believe it will be another forward coming in as soon as this weekend.

Everton are going to announce the new away kit very soon! It's here!!

A 90s remix



Presenting our 2023/24 @hummel1923 away kit - order online now or available in store from July 28! pic.twitter.com/2g48LoeNks — Everton (@Everton) July 21, 2023

“I can’t wait for the season to start, and for training to start. Walking out at Goodison Park is going to be an unbelievable feeling and to hear the fans behind you…it’s going to be incredible,” says Young. [EFC]

Blues linked with 21-year-old Ajax Amsterdam striker Brian Brobbey.

Everton are interested in signing Ajax striker Brian Brobbey….no formal bid as yet, but they’ve made their interest known. — Vinny O'Connor (@VinnOConnor) July 19, 2023

Plenty of Women’s World Cup action on today. You can also catch Lionel Messi’s potential debut for Inter Miami. Everton will prep for their second preseason match of the summer tomorrow against Wigan Athletic.

Full schedule of games here.

Everton and hummel unveil new away kit for 2023-24 season, and it's back to the 90s!

The new kit is a nod to two of the more iconic kits from that era.

Use code 'EVEFREESHIP' for free shipping in the UK, one week only. #EFC https://t.co/fZWWlVlM6s — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) July 21, 2023

Restocked in all sizes, get your Everton home kit now!

Don't forget, code SCORE15 is still applicable for 15% off for just a few more days.#EFC #COYB https://t.co/gpB6dBXzTP https://t.co/bFlL1f8JHn — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) July 21, 2023

