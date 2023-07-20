Everton set for redo with Dutch forward

It appears things have been simmering away quietly in the background for some time now, but Everton are looking very close to making their second signing off the summer transfer window.

Last week the club announced the arrival of veteran fullback Ashley Young and now it's forward Arnaut Danjuma who will be undergoing his medicals in coming days after a loan fee was agreed with Villarreal and personal terms confirmed with the player's camp.

Danjuma to have medical, loan deal agreed (£3.5M) and expected to be done by Saturday, as previously stated, club hopeful of another in before the weekend — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) July 20, 2023

A versatile forward who can play both wide and up the middle as well, Danjuma gives Sean Dyche a potent goalscoring threat whenever he's on the pitch.

The notoriously goal-shy Toffees have lacked that bite in the opposing box since the departure of Richarlison last summer, and the continued absences of Dominic Calvert-Lewin only served to make things worse for the Blues.

As late as yesterday evening it had looked like the Dutchman was heading to Italian giants AC Milan, but the Rossoneri apparently balked at the loan fee allowing Everton back into the picture.

Danjuma will undergo medical tests as new Everton player in the next days, it could be weekend — not today.



Agreement reached on loan deal from Villarreal until June 2024, as reported earlier.



Danjuma has accepted — he already spoke to Sean Dyche.



Here we go. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/FCzDPkXHnv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2023

The Toffees had gotten even closer to the 26-year-old in the January transfer window, having done all the media work and background formalities with the player before he caught wind of Tottenham's interest and fled to North London instead.

He had a torrid time at Spurs, failing to make an impression in a handful of appearances as the club lurched from manager to manager on their way to falling out of the European spots completely.

The £3.5M loan fee might seem steep, but given the Toffees' scarcity of funds to procure permanent signings, this will have to do for now.

Rumors indicating a third signing getting done by the weekend are interesting, especially with Al Myers indicating it would not be a forward.