Thursday’s Everton News: Dia linked, Boniface competition, Danjuma & Chukwueze gone?

A rundown of the Everton Women who are competing for the FIFA Women’s World Cup that kicks off today. [EFC]

Everton are reluctantly willing to sell Amadou Onana this summer, but want to make a big profit on the reported Arsenal target. [Teamtalk]

A great piece of writing by David France, Evertonian and owner of the most comprehensive collection of memorabilia in existence, as he reflects on the life of a hero from yesteryear, Gordon Watson. [Toffeeweb]

A very young Everton Under-21 side lost their first pre-season friendly of the summer on Wednesday evening, going down 1-0 at Forest Green Rovers. [EFC]

Mason Holgate captained that Under-21 team last night and continues to be linked with three clubs. [Liverpool World]

Iheanacho's 0.79 xG+xA/90 higher than any Everton player in the last decade, even above Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

5 goals and 5 assists last season in only 1120 minutes played, just under DCL's 1197 min.

Will thrive when used well, probably in a two-striker system. https://t.co/oZlrzoHfcB — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) July 18, 2023

Everton will travel to face Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium this Saturday 22 July (2pm BST), with Season Ticket Members, Hospitality Members and Official Members able to stream the fixture for free! [EFC]

The Toffees could be set to win the race to sign Boulaye Dia. After claiming 22 goal contributions for Salernitana last season, the forward is being targeted by a number of clubs including Everton. [Corriere dello Sport, via Everton News]

Pro golfer and avid Evertonian Tommy Fleetwood is hopeful Everton’s days of battling relegation are over as a new Premier League season looms. [Echo]

Mauricio Pochettino has opened up on Dele Alli’s emotional interview with Gary Neville, admitting that he couldn’t finish watching it as it was ‘so painful’. [Daily Mail]

Everton are not the only side in for Victor Boniface, with Bayer Leverkusen registering their interest in the forward as well. [Sacha Tavolieri]

Nine new scholars have come through the Everton Academy ranks to sign on full-time with the Club. The group will be part of the Blues’ Under-18s squad for the coming season, which is managed by Everton great Leighton Baines. [EFC]

Despite both players being linked with Everton, looks like Arnaut Danjuma and Samu Chukwueze could both be joining AC Milan.

What to Watch

The Women’s World Cup kicks off today with co-hosts New Zealand playing Norway, the other co-hosts Australia taking on Republic of Ireland, and then Nigeria play Canada.

There’s also UEFA Conference League qualifying action today.

Full schedule of games here.

