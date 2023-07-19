 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday’s Everton News: Gray & Elanga latest, Iheanacho interest, Evans signs

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Everton v Leicester City - Premier League Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images
Check out Everton Women’s fixtures for the upcoming season. [EFC]

Seamus Coleman looks back at his favorite moments with the club.

I just want to try and play as many games as possible, making sure I stay fit and doing everything I can to help the team through goals and assists. I want to be consistent as I possibly can in terms of giving my best performances for the team. I think if I can get my games, those numbers will come because I love to get forward and be providing for the team because it makes it really enjoyable. I’m full of energy so I want to make sure I’m doing that,” says Patterson. [Echo]

Crystal Palace are interested in Demarai Gray, while Anthony Elanga will reportedly not be making a move to Everton. [Daily Mail]

Gray made the Gold Cup Team of the Tournament for his performances for his new country Jamaica.

Preston North End are still interested in a Tom Cannon return this summer. [LancsLive]

Asmir Begovic signs for Championship side QPR.

Everton Women keeper Courtney Brosnan talks about the honor of representing Ireland at the upcoming Women’s World Cup. [EFC]

Everton fans are anticipating another season of dread ahead.

Blues linked with 26-year-old Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho. [Football Insider]

Slight crisis averted, as Jonny Evans completes move to Manchester United.

