Wednesday’s Everton News: Gray & Elanga latest, Iheanacho interest, Evans signs

Check out Everton Women’s fixtures for the upcoming season. [EFC]

Seamus Coleman looks back at his favorite moments with the club.

“I just want to try and play as many games as possible, making sure I stay fit and doing everything I can to help the team through goals and assists. I want to be consistent as I possibly can in terms of giving my best performances for the team. I think if I can get my games, those numbers will come because I love to get forward and be providing for the team because it makes it really enjoyable. I’m full of energy so I want to make sure I’m doing that,” says Patterson. [Echo]

Crystal Palace are interested in Demarai Gray, while Anthony Elanga will reportedly not be making a move to Everton. [Daily Mail]

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Everton winger Demarai Gray pic.twitter.com/hnuWV9QXFR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 17, 2023

Gray made the Gold Cup Team of the Tournament for his performances for his new country Jamaica.

Your golden squad ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/CkXUgiPeom — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) July 18, 2023

Preston North End are still interested in a Tom Cannon return this summer. [LancsLive]

Asmir Begovic signs for Championship side QPR.

Everton Women keeper Courtney Brosnan talks about the honor of representing Ireland at the upcoming Women’s World Cup. [EFC]

Everton fans are anticipating another season of dread ahead.

How optimistic is your fanbase?



We asked over 1,400 Premier League fans, on a scale of 1-10, how they were feeling ahead of the 2023/24 season



Everton fans delivered the lowest optimism score in Fan Hope Survey history... — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) July 17, 2023

Blues linked with 26-year-old Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho. [Football Insider]

Slight crisis averted, as Jonny Evans completes move to Manchester United.

Unexpected news of the day — as Jonny Evans has signed a short-term deal with Manchester United. ✍ #MUFC



This will enable Evans to take part in upcoming pre-season games. pic.twitter.com/9HaLMiOg8q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2023

