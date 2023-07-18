Tuesday’s Everton News: Leeds’ Gnonto resistance, 3 in & 3 out, Vardy and Robles links

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Leicester likely “have to offload” Jamie Vardy’s salary after relegation with Everton chasing the striker on a free transfer. [Football League World]

Would the return of Andre Gomes solve some of the squad issues that Everton are experiencing? [Everton News]

Joel Robles is now available on a free transfer. Would he be a good replacement for the departed Asmir Begovic?

Everton manager Sean Dyche was very impressed with the fitness levels of Alex Iwobi and Idrissa Gana Gueye in pre-season. [TBR]

At the Everton Stadium, the final cantilevered section of the west stand’s roof has been put into place. [EFC]

So where are we financially? The last set of accounts takes us to 30 June 2022. It is possible to project forward 12 months to see how we enter this current financial year. [Toffeeweb]

The stories linking Neal Maupay with a move away from Goodison continue. [Tuttosport Sassuolo via Prince Ruperts Tower]

Alex Iwobi was in conversation with the Everton website:

“Obviously, as a team we don’t want to be where we were last year. We want to improve and with the players we have, with the quality we have, we should be able to do that. The main things are to remain consistent and have that mental toughness to go again every game. It’s a clean slate and a fresh start and we’re working hard for it. Not just on the pitch but off the pitch we’ve been bonding well together.” [EFC]

The latest news on Everton’s interest in a transfer of Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds. [Echo]

Per Alan Myers, we could be looking at three players coming in, and three going out.

All I know is work is going on to bring 3 players in with the possibility of 3 out, some closer than others, other than that I can’t give you anything else regards time or names, I suspect the names we already know are involved — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) July 17, 2023

What to Watch

Champions League early rounds continue along with friendlies in preparation for the new season.

Full schedule of games here.

Everton 2023-24 Kit Release

Everton 2023/24 Home Kit Short Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Home Kit Long Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Goalkeeper Home Kit

Use code SCORE15 for 15% off at Kitbag (excludes clearance items) - limited time offer.

Everton 23/24 Home Goalie Kits going quick, Large already sold out - peep those St Luke's arches

Use code SCORE15 for 15% off (excludes clearance items). #EFC #COYB https://t.co/7H8iHVmsx5 pic.twitter.com/pNAHB2OBQO — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) July 11, 2023

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook