Monday’s Everton News: Gnonto bid rejected, Pickford talks future, Boniface, Hudson-Odoi & De Winter inquiries

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton defeat FC Stade Nyonnais 2-1 in first preseason friendly. Watch the highlights below.

“The victory is irrelevant, to be honest, because we need people fit. We’ve already had people go down injured – not seriously, it must be said. A couple with sickness, unfortunately, too. As you know, it’s been very hot here. Whether that’s affected their bodies a little bit, and there’s still a number of first-team players to either come back from fitness, or, of course, there are still players away and having a rest because they’ve played so much football over the summer. That being considered, at the end of a very tough week, it was a decent outing for us,” says manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

“It’s a massive moment for me and my family. It feels like all the years of hard work - my mum taking me to training week after week and things like that...it feels like a bit of a reward for all of that and hopefully I’ve made her proud. It’s been a good feeling to be out here and have the opportunity. I had a good season last season, particularly towards the end, and I stayed injury-free throughout it. I have really enjoyed the opportunity to impress this week and I’ve just tried to take it all in, take each day as it comes and I knew I had to take this chance,” says goalscorer Katia Kouyate. [EFC]

Blues linked with 22-year-old Nigerian striker Victor Boniface.

We are not yet at the stage of formal negotiations but I understand #EvertonFC took initial information on player’s side to glimpse the possibilities of a deal for Victor Boniface.



There is actually absolutely NO offer for the Nigerian striker on the table of #USG even… pic.twitter.com/xVBHggLgOa — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 15, 2023

Long-time referee Mike Dean set to retire from Premier League duties. [The Telegraph]

Everton (thankfully) are not interested in defender Jonny Evans following a slight social media gaff.

Amid reports, Everton have no interest in signing former Leicester City defender Jonny Evans — The Bobble (@ElBobble) July 14, 2023

“I’ve just signed a new contract and I’m happy and my family is happy so now we just want to move forward as a club. We lost a lot of games [last season] that we shouldn’t have ever lost, or we had chances where we should have taken points from more games. It was our own fault that we ended up in that position. But it does show the type of characters we are to get out of that situation. We need to knuckle down and work hard on the training pitch,” says Jordan Pickford. [OneFootball via The Athletic]

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips of the Blues in Switzerland.

Leeds United have reportedly rejected a bid from Everton for Wilfried Gnonto. [Daily Mail]

The Danjuma saga continues on.

AC Milan have entered the race for Danjuma. He's in the list while Feyenoord and Everton are also in discussion with the player.



Understand has met with Sean Dyche and Arne Slot whilst Milan speaks with his agents.



Big days for Danjuma, decision expected soon. pic.twitter.com/PBWivmTTFa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2023

Everton linked with 22-year-old Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. [90 Min]

The Toffees have also inquired about Juventus’ young Belgian centreback Koni De Winter. [Tutto Juve via Sport Witness]

What to Watch

Not too much action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Everton 2023-24 Kit Release

Everton 2023/24 Home Kit Short Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Home Kit Long Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Goalkeeper Home Kit

Use code SCORE15 for 15% off at Kitbag (excludes clearance items) - limited time offer.

Everton 23/24 Home Goalie Kits going quick, Large already sold out - peep those St Luke's arches

Use code SCORE15 for 15% off (excludes clearance items). #EFC #COYB https://t.co/7H8iHVmsx5 pic.twitter.com/pNAHB2OBQO — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) July 11, 2023

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook