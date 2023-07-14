Friday’s Everton News: Evans slip-up, Dele’s courage, Danjuma latest, Holgate & Tosun connection

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours
ICYMI: Ashley Young has officially signed on the dotted line for one year. [RBM]
Young will be wearing a shirt number that Niels Nkounkou and Morgan Schneiderlin have worn in recent years. [RBM]
“We are delighted to sign a player of Ashley’s pedigree and quality. His list of honours and achievements show we have brought in a proven winner and leader. He is highly thought of in football as a person and, as a player, his performances over many years, which includes an excellent 2022/23 with Aston Villa last season, underline why he will strengthen our squad,” says Director of Football Kevin Thelwell. [EFC]
Everton fans stay undefeated! On a now deleted post on Everton’s socials, you can hear what sounds like a member of the coaching staff referring to a certain free agent 35-year-old Premier League vet.
Listen closely ... does anyone else hear— . (@ITalkEverton) July 13, 2023
"We've got Jonny Evans coming in"
?? pic.twitter.com/uA7S9OtiDw
The Anthony Elanga chatter keeps coming back, even though the Blues face some competition for his signature from both the Premier League and the Bundesliga. [RBM]
Mason Holgate may reportedly be making a move to link up with former Blue Cenk Tosun at Turkish side Besiktas. [Turkish Football via Fotomac]
Looks like Arnaut Danjuma may just be inching closer to a Merseyside, erm, return (?).
Talks are underway between Everton and Arnaut Danjuma. [@alex_crook] pic.twitter.com/p0gL8Wy42m— Everton Extra (@Everton_Extra) July 13, 2023
Check out some more clips of the lads in training.
Dele Alli sat down for a chat with Gary Neville, where he discussed his recent football and life struggles. It is a heavy chat, but well worth a watch.
The Club has been supporting Dele in both his return to fitness and overcoming the personal challenges highlighted in his interview with The Overlap.— Everton (@Everton) July 13, 2023
Everyone at Everton respects and applauds Dele’s bravery to speak about the difficulties he has faced, as well as seek the help… https://t.co/tzmhfGbq7j
FIFA released their 2022 World Cup Club Benefits Programme Report (well worth a scroll through; some very insightful stuff) and it looks like Everton received a bit of a transfer budget boost / new stadium money for releasing their players this past World Cup. [FIFA]
What to Watch
Everton take on FC Stade Nyonnais in their first preseason match of the summer.
Full schedule of games here.
Everton 2023-24 Kit Release
Everton 2023/24 Home Kit Short Sleeves
Everton 2023/24 Home Kit Long Sleeves
Everton 2023/24 Goalkeeper Home Kit
Use code SCORE15 for 15% off at Kitbag (excludes clearance items) - limited time offer.
Everton 23/24 Home Goalie Kits going quick, Large already sold out - peep those St Luke's arches— Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) July 11, 2023
Use code SCORE15 for 15% off (excludes clearance items). #EFC #COYB https://t.co/7H8iHVmsx5 pic.twitter.com/pNAHB2OBQO
Loading comments...