Friday’s Everton News: Evans slip-up, Dele’s courage, Danjuma latest, Holgate & Tosun connection

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Everton Pre-Season Training Camp Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

ICYMI: Ashley Young has officially signed on the dotted line for one year. [RBM]

Young will be wearing a shirt number that Niels Nkounkou and Morgan Schneiderlin have worn in recent years. [RBM]

We are delighted to sign a player of Ashley’s pedigree and quality. His list of honours and achievements show we have brought in a proven winner and leader. He is highly thought of in football as a person and, as a player, his performances over many years, which includes an excellent 2022/23 with Aston Villa last season, underline why he will strengthen our squad,” says Director of Football Kevin Thelwell. [EFC]

Everton fans stay undefeated! On a now deleted post on Everton’s socials, you can hear what sounds like a member of the coaching staff referring to a certain free agent 35-year-old Premier League vet.

The Anthony Elanga chatter keeps coming back, even though the Blues face some competition for his signature from both the Premier League and the Bundesliga. [RBM]

Mason Holgate may reportedly be making a move to link up with former Blue Cenk Tosun at Turkish side Besiktas. [Turkish Football via Fotomac]

Looks like Arnaut Danjuma may just be inching closer to a Merseyside, erm, return (?).

Check out some more clips of the lads in training.

Dele Alli sat down for a chat with Gary Neville, where he discussed his recent football and life struggles. It is a heavy chat, but well worth a watch.

FIFA released their 2022 World Cup Club Benefits Programme Report (well worth a scroll through; some very insightful stuff) and it looks like Everton received a bit of a transfer budget boost / new stadium money for releasing their players this past World Cup. [FIFA]

What to Watch

Everton take on FC Stade Nyonnais in their first preseason match of the summer.

Full schedule of games here.

