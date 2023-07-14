Friday’s Everton News: Evans slip-up, Dele’s courage, Danjuma latest, Holgate & Tosun connection

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

ICYMI: Ashley Young has officially signed on the dotted line for one year. [RBM]

Young will be wearing a shirt number that Niels Nkounkou and Morgan Schneiderlin have worn in recent years. [RBM]

“We are delighted to sign a player of Ashley’s pedigree and quality. His list of honours and achievements show we have brought in a proven winner and leader. He is highly thought of in football as a person and, as a player, his performances over many years, which includes an excellent 2022/23 with Aston Villa last season, underline why he will strengthen our squad,” says Director of Football Kevin Thelwell. [EFC]

Everton fans stay undefeated! On a now deleted post on Everton’s socials, you can hear what sounds like a member of the coaching staff referring to a certain free agent 35-year-old Premier League vet.

Listen closely ... does anyone else hear



"We've got Jonny Evans coming in"



?? pic.twitter.com/uA7S9OtiDw — . (@ITalkEverton) July 13, 2023

The Anthony Elanga chatter keeps coming back, even though the Blues face some competition for his signature from both the Premier League and the Bundesliga. [RBM]

Mason Holgate may reportedly be making a move to link up with former Blue Cenk Tosun at Turkish side Besiktas. [Turkish Football via Fotomac]

Looks like Arnaut Danjuma may just be inching closer to a Merseyside, erm, return (?).

Talks are underway between Everton and Arnaut Danjuma. [@alex_crook] pic.twitter.com/p0gL8Wy42m — Everton Extra (@Everton_Extra) July 13, 2023

Check out some more clips of the lads in training.

Dele Alli sat down for a chat with Gary Neville, where he discussed his recent football and life struggles. It is a heavy chat, but well worth a watch.

The Club has been supporting Dele in both his return to fitness and overcoming the personal challenges highlighted in his interview with The Overlap.



Everyone at Everton respects and applauds Dele’s bravery to speak about the difficulties he has faced, as well as seek the help… https://t.co/tzmhfGbq7j — Everton (@Everton) July 13, 2023

FIFA released their 2022 World Cup Club Benefits Programme Report (well worth a scroll through; some very insightful stuff) and it looks like Everton received a bit of a transfer budget boost / new stadium money for releasing their players this past World Cup. [FIFA]

What to Watch

Everton take on FC Stade Nyonnais in their first preseason match of the summer.

Full schedule of games here.

Everton 2023-24 Kit Release

Everton 2023/24 Home Kit Short Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Home Kit Long Sleeves

Everton 2023/24 Goalkeeper Home Kit

Everton 23/24 Home Goalie Kits going quick, Large already sold out - peep those St Luke's arches

Everton 23/24 Home Goalie Kits going quick, Large already sold out - peep those St Luke's arches

#EFC #COYB https://t.co/7H8iHVmsx5 pic.twitter.com/pNAHB2OBQO — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) July 11, 2023

