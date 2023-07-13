Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Everton’s Elanga price tag, Zakaria linked, Iwobi interest, Rodrigo-ne

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has revealed the extent of his work over the summer in a bid to build the strongest possible foundation of fitness ahead of a “massive” 2023/24 season:

Everton are one of the four clubs keen on Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria, who spent last season on loan at Chelsea. [Calciomercato]

Mainz have agreed a £6 million deal for RB Leipzig midfielder Tom Krauss after the Germany U21 international turned down the chance to join Everton [HITC]

Everton previously tried to get Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga on loan in January but he could possibly be had for sale now, with a reasonable price tag on him too. [Echo]

Leicester City have told Jamie Vardy that he can leave, but should Everton be interested in the ageing one-trick pony? [Football Transfers]

Everton have now told Jordan Pickford he can leave Goodison Park – with Chelsea a potential destination for the England international. [Football Transfers]

Everton getting a Leeds player? Paul Brown says, possibly not.

“I think essentially there is a window opening here for any of Everton’s rivals to come in for these players at Leeds. That would be a worry, I guess, if you’re a fan of the club. I don’t think Everton are likely to be signing anyone from Leeds in the near future.” [Give Me Sport]

West Ham are interested in signing Alex Iwobi who has been told he can leave Everton. [Football Transfers]

Jordan Pickford is one of 12 well-known figures who will be competing at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club this Sunday ahead of next week’s Open Championship. [Echo]

Leeds United forward Rodrigo is closing in on a move to Al-Rayyan with Everton set to miss out. [HITC]

What to Watch

The U19 UEFA Championships semi-finals take place with Portugal taking on Norway along with Spain locking horns with Italy.

Full schedule of games here.

