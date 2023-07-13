Ashley Young Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of fullback Ashley Young with his previous contract at Aston Villa having come to an end. The defender is the first Blues signing of the summer transfer window.

The player made his debut for Watford in 2003 where he spent some time on the squad with Everton’s current manager Sean Dyche who was on the tail end of his playing career. Young went on to play for Aston Villa, Manchester United and Inter Milan after that, before returning to Villa Park for the last couple of seasons.

Young will give Sean Dyche plenty of experience and versatility, with the 38-year-old having played significant minutes at a number of positions all over the field, especially up and down both flanks as well as in midfield.

Signing as a free agent will allow the Toffees to save funds they might not even have to begin with in transfer fees, and a number of high profile departures from last season should have lightened an otherwise bloated wage bill.

The Toffees are not really expected to be busy during the summer transfer window apart from adding some attacking firepower to a side that struggled desperately in front of goal especially given Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s spotty fitness record.

Young will be wearing the #18 shirt at the Blues, having previously worn #18 at Villa, #15 at Inter, #18 at Manchester United, #7 in his first spell at Villa and #15 at the Hornets.

The 18 shirt at Everton has had a long and colorful history, with Niels Nkounkou wearing it last before Young. Just during the Premier League era some of the more well-known names to have worn the shirt include Morgan Schneiderlin, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Gareth Barry, Phil Neville, Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne.

Transfermarkt has a comprehensive Everton squad number history here.