Wednesday’s Everton News: Young signs, Holgate talks, Danjuma, Weghorst, Fullkrug & Elanga linked

Here’s an update on all four of the forwards that Everton have been linked with in recent weeks, with our verdict on feasibility and fit for the targets. [RBM]

James Garner has been named to the Team of the Tournament for UEFA’s Under-21 Championships. [UEFA]

We’ve officially gotten the “here we go” from Fab for Ashley Young.

Medical completed and contract signed. Ashley Young becomes new Everton player. Here we go, confirmed. ✔️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2023

Under-18s defender Jack Butler signs first pro deal with the club. [EFC]

Check out some clips from the Blues in training.

And hear from the manager Sean Dyche on the team’s progress so far.

Everton linked with strikers Wout Weghorst and Niclas Fullkrug. [90 Min]

“I loved my time there [Everton] first and foremost, it’s a fantastic club, a brilliant club filled with brilliant people. I loved every single moment of being there...it’s up to everybody there now to kick on and make sure Everton aren’t in that position again because they shouldn’t be, the club is huge, the supporters are outstanding and the way they get behind the team is fantastic...Everton decided against [the £4.5m deal] but I’m over the moon to be where I am now,” says Conor Coady. [Echo via Sky Sports]

Looks like Demarai Gray could potentially be on the move to Saudi Arabia.

Blues once again linked with Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga. [Inside Futbol via Foot Mercato]

“I thought I’d never get there [to play in England], instead I have realised this dream come. As an Italian, being able to get here is something unique. In my career, I have never had the chance to make a choice [about my future] exclusively to me. That is why this moment is important. I feel strongly wanted by this Club. They wanted me here with them and they want to aim higher and higher in a competitive and excellent league,” says new Everton Women signing Martina Piemonte. [EFC]

Could Arnaut Danjuma work his way back into the Everton mix? He certainly seems inclined.

Contrary to previous reports, no transfer fee has been agreed on for Wilfried Gnonto.

Everton are interested in both Wilfred Gnonto and Danjuma, nothing imminent on either, the club is considering a number of options in the forward positions — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) July 11, 2023

Young midfielder Halid Djankpata signs first pro deal with the club. [EFC]

Mason Holgate may (finally) be on the move this summer, with Southampton reportedly interested in the defender. [Telegraph]

Plenty of MLS action on today. You can also catch the USMNT face off against Panama in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Semi-Final. Demarai Gray and Jamaica face off in the other semi-final against Mexico later in the evening.

