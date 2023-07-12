Trust helped secure big signing for Everton Women

Everton Women’s first summer signing has revealed that the trust shown in her by the club was a key factor in her coming to Merseyside.

Martina Piemonte has become only the second Italian to play in the WSL, following in the footsteps of international and now club teammate Aurora Galli.

The 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal and departs AC Milan after a couple of successful campaigns which saw her net 14 times in just 24 appearances.

The Italy international’s CV is an impressive one, having also played for Sevilla, Roma, Real Betis and Fiorentina.

Capped 13 times by her country, Piemonte did have other offers but felt strongly wanted by the Blues and is keen to repay the faith shown in her, as she explains:

“I feel strongly wanted by this Club. “They wanted me here with them and they want to aim higher and higher in a competitive and excellent league. “Being able to be part of this new family for me is an honour, an incredible opportunity, which I will want to live by putting every single part of me, on and off the field,” she continued. “I will work even harder as I enjoy and live every single moment of this wonderful adventure. To achieve the goals I have set for myself.”

Getting more goals was always a main priority for Brian Sorensen in the transfer window. Everton netted 29 times in 22 league games - just six more than relegated Reading - and are already light in attack following the departures of Jess Park and Aggie Beever-Jones, who have both returned to the parent clubs upon completion of their loan deals.

Toni Duggan looks set to return following the birth of her child, while the form of both Nicoline Sorensen and Katja Snoeijs in the latter half of the season was encouraging, but there is no question that securing the services of Piemonte will give the side a new dimension going forward.

It has been a busy few weeks for the Blues boss, who has also activated the option to extend goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan’s contract until the end of 2024, while promising youngster Kenzie Weir has joined Glasgow City on a season-long for the 2023/24 campaign.

The Blues Academy graduate, who is the daughter of former Blues’ centre back David Weir, moves to the reigning Scottish Women’s Premier League in what will be the second loan move for the 19-year-old, following an encouraging period with Lewes in the English Championship last season.