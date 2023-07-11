Tuesday’s Everton News: Young medical, Gnonto & Heaton linked, Toure offer terms

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

The Toffees have landed in Switzerland for a five-day training camp, with a friendly against second division side Nyon scheduled for Friday. We look at which players made the squad, and who was left behind. [RBM]

We look back at the players that left the club last season, and how they fared at their new sides. [RBM]

Multiple sources claiming that Everton are close to signing free agent fullback Ashley Young, with a medical scheduled for today. The former Manchester United and Aston Villa player will be joining on a one-year deal with an option for another. Interestingly, Young was teammates with Sean Dyche in the latter years of the Everton manager’s playing career at Watford.

The Wilfried Gnonto to Everton chatter continues to get louder and louder, with Italian media reporting a move with a fee of around €22 million.

With Asmir Begovic having left the club, the Blues are looking for a new back-up keeper with Manchester United’s Tom Heaton being mentioned. The 37-year-old was at Burnley for a few years while Sean Dyche was in charge. [Mirror]

Everton’s offer for Almeria’s El Bilal Toure is a loan deal with full payment over four instalments. Atalanta will likely come in with straight cash if Manchester United do pick up their Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund. [Daily Mail]

Ashley Young is going to become Everton’s oldest ever outfield player signing. Central defender Richard Gough was older in his last appearance for the Toffees at just over 39 years. The fullback celebrated his 38th birthday this weekend. [Echo]

Sunderland are out of the running in the chase for young striker Tom Cannon, with Preston North End where he was on loan last season having held talks twice with Everton about the player. [Echo]

Former Blue Andros Townsend is training with newly-promoted Burnley after leaving the Blues on the expiration of his contract this summer. [Daily Mail]

With a number of clubs including the Blues circling him, Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho has returned to Leicester City for their pre-season training. [soccernet]

