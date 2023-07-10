Monday’s Everton News: Young latest as two other left backs linked, Virginia extension

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

ICYMI: Everton have sold Ellis Simms to Championship side Coventry City. If the Sky Blues gain promotion to the Premier League next season, the Blues could stand to make up to £8 million including bonuses. [RBM]

Demarai Gray provided a silky smooth assist for Jamaica in their 1-0 win over Guatemala to make it two goals and two assists in four games for his new national side.

Amari'i Bell scores his first career international goal for Jamaica pic.twitter.com/O09EVz46qA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 9, 2023

Young midfielder Isaac Heath pens first pro contract. [EFC]

Check out some behind-the-scenes footage from the Blues’ return to training.

“Obviously the board couldn’t go to the games in the last few months of the season, and that is not nice. But the fans are the blood of the club, and they support the club the way they want to support the club...I think Everton fans have been absolutely magnificent. I only went to a couple of games last year, but the last season I was there, they were unbelievable and pulled the players over the line, and I’m sure they did this year as well. It is not nice to see the lads protesting and marching up and down, but it is absolutely their right as it is their club,” says Big Dunc. [Echo]

Hear from Seamus Coleman following the club captain signing a new one-year contract.

Joao Virginia signs new deal with the club. [EFC]

James Garner and Jarrad Branthwaite win summer silverware at the U21 Euros.

“I hope to have some time to call and see because he [Dele Alli] is a great guy and I want to talk a little bit with him and hear. I want to help him and see what is going on with him. He is still young. And for sure he has the mentality. Now it’s a long time since I spoke to him but I want to contact him again and see what is going on,” says former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. [Mirror]

It looks like 38-year-old (!!) Ashley Young could very well be Everton’s first signing of the summer. Thoughts, Blues?

Young has turned down a number of other offers from PL and Championship clubs, Everton are favourites to sign the former Man Utd man — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) July 8, 2023

Two other left backs have been linked as well, first off Brazilian Rogerio from Italian side Sassuolo [Echo] and another one from Serie A, Fode Ballo-Toure of AC Milan. [FootMercato]

It looks like Everton may miss out on striker El Bilal Touré as Serie A side Atalanta appear close to a deal. [GFNF via L’Equipe]

Check in on the latest new stadium updates.

