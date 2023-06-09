Friday’s Everton News: Calvert-Lewin injury update, McTominay, Maguire, Dembele & Beto latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton have announced the opponents for three pre-season friendlies this summer. [RBM]

There will be an FA investigation into the pitch invasion at full time after Everton beat AFC Bournemouth on the last day of the season to survive relegation. The Blues had been fined £300,000 for similar offenses last season. [Echo]

After yet another setback at the end of the season saw him miss out on the last couple of games, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has flown out to Germany to seek some expert medical help. [Echo]

Apparently the Toffees are a possible destination for out-of-favour Scott McTominay, with the Manchester United midfielder only making a handful of starts this season. [The Athletic (paywall)]

A different story from another United beat writer seems to indicate that the Red Devils could be interested in Amadou Onana. [The Athletic (paywall)]

Reports from Italy seem to say that Everton are one of the frontrunners for striker Beto. [Mondo Udinese]

With a number of clubs (including Everton) interested in Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, Sporting CP from Portugal have made the first move with a bid for the player. [Record]

The Toffees have been linked with forward Moussa Dembele, but have yet to make a concrete offer for the player. [iNews]

A number of clubs are interested in Harry Maguire who could be on his way out from Old Trafford, with the Blues one of them. [Football Transfers]

Apparently Liverpool are one of the sides interested in getting Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton, though quite why the Blues would sell him to them isn’t clear at all. [Football 365]

