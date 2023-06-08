Everton confirm three pre-season friendlies

After barely surviving relegation last season, Everton will not be embarking on any wide-ranging tours over the summer. The Toffees instead will play a variety of lower league opposition as they prepare for the upcoming season.

In an announcement made today on the club website, three games were announced, with the new Premier League season kicking off on the weekend of August 12th.

A hybrid Blues side including Under-21 players will take on local rivals Tranmere Rovers on Saturday 22 July (2pm BST, 9am EST) at Prenton Park. Tranmere finished 12th in League Two last season.

Next up will be Bolton Wanderers at the University of Bolton Stadium on Tuesday 25 July (7:45pm BST, 2:45pm EST). The Trotters finished the League One season in fifth place and made the playoff semi-finals where they lost narrowly to Barnsley.

The Blues last trip to Stoke was a snowbound affair in March 2018 with Cenk Tosun grabbing a brace. The weather should be a lot better on Saturday 29 July (3pm BST, 10am EST) at the Bet365 Stadium as the Blues take on Stoke City, with the hosts having finished 16th in the Championship last season.

It is expected that there will be more friendlies announced, including games at Goodison Park, in the upcoming weeks. Ticket details along with streaming details have yet to be released.