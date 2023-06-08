Thursday’s Everton News: Moyes wins it, Pickford price tag, Mendy & Olunga linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

In the warmest corner of my heart I say congratulations to David Moyes. A manager for Everton and just a good all round man. He left us for the big time but never changed his values or commitment to good football. Everton is proud.

"You don't get many moments like this!"



David Moyes talks celebrating with his 87-year-old father after West Ham's win in Europe! ❤️#UECLfinal pic.twitter.com/NIeJSyVF7S — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 7, 2023

The writing crew here at Royal Blue Mersey put their heads together to pick out who they fancied the most from the three relegated sides, and came up with this list of players. [RBM]

Everton, along with Newcastle and Wolves are reportedly keen on signing Angers midfielder Batista Mendy in the transfer window. [l’equipe]

Toffees’ loanee Jarrad Branthwaite insists that he is still ‘absolutely open’ to staying at PSV Eindhoven despite Ruud van Nistelrooy’s shock exit from the Eredivisie giants. [HITC]

“I am under contract with Everton, so it is their right not to want to sell me, of course,” he adds. I am absolutely open to staying at PSV, but the clubs have to decide together.”

With an injection of funds from MSP, Everton look to the future for possible transfer targets. [iNews]

Everton Under-21s will begin their pre-season schedule with a friendly against Duncan Ferguson’s Forest Green Rovers on Wednesday 19 July (7pm BST). [EFC]

Everton have been linked with a move for Al-Duhail SC forward and Kenya international Michael Olunga, who has scored 40 goals in Qatar this season. [Liverpool World]

I liked Neal Maupay at Brighton.....but not at Everton. Best wishes in Nice.

Neal Maupay on a potential return to OGC Nice:



“Of course, that would interest me, I love the city, the club. I have flourished in England for six years, but in Nice I have experienced everything there.” pic.twitter.com/6teqbpaqtE — EFC DAILY (@EFCdaily_) June 7, 2023

Preston North End have held talks with Everton over Tom Cannon and hinted that the rising star could be heading back out on loan again next season. [Echo]

Youngster Morgan Feeney talks about growing up wearing the Everton shirt in this long read. [EFC]

Amadou Onana will not feature for Belgium in upcoming internationals due to a minor groin injury. [EFC]

Tottenham have contacted Everton over a potential summer transfer for Jordan Pickford but could be put off by the Toffees’ high asking price for the goalkeeper. [Football Transfers]

Ha.

Jun 7, 2004 - Everton owner Bill Kenwright informed the local media that Wayne Rooney was not for sale, stating, “I cannot foresee Wayne Rooney being in anything other than an Everton shirt.” pic.twitter.com/ZHZ8EIpijm — ThisDayInEvertonHistory (@TodayEFCHistory) June 7, 2023

