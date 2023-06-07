Wednesday’s Everton News: Doucoure speaks, Davies to leave, Samu heads to Madrid

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“Obviously, I love to score goals and this one was maybe the best and most important of my career, so I’m very happy. I’m delighted for my teammates and for the Club, but we must now look forward.” - midfielder and last day hero Abdoulaye Doucoure. [EFC]

Everton and Aston Villa had been rumoured to be showing interest in AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham, but now it looks like the former Chelsea player could miss the rest of 2023 with an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in the very last weekend of the season. [BBC]

Tom Davies might have to end his 13-year association with Everton if he wants to be playing football on a regular basis after his contract expires this month and the midfielder has not been in Sean Dyche’s plans so far. [Echo]

Everton will likely start the 2023-24 season at home after Liverpool have asked to start the season away from Anfield as they complete reconstruction work. Intriguingly newcomers Luton Town are doing similar work and will likely have to start the season away as well. [Echo]

Not joining Everton last season might pay off big for Villarreal’s Samu Chukwueze who could be headed to Real Madrid this summer. [AS, via SportWitness]

Everton Women’s Player of the Year Nathalie Bjorn is confident that the Toffees can make a case for breaking into the top four in next season’s Women’s Super League. [EFC]

