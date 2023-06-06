 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday’s Everton News: Pickford & Onana rumours, Johnson & Diallo linked, MSP on the Board

Recapping all the Everton FC news from yesterday.

By Peter Creer
Everton v Brentford - Premier League - Goodison Park
MSP Sports Capital is in negotiations with Farhad Moshiri over a 25% stake in the club has begun providing funds to Everton in the form of an interim loan secured by online stockbroker and Toffees fan Andy Bell. [The Athletic]

Tottenham have contacted Everton over a potential summer transfer for Jordan Pickford but could be put off by the Toffees’ high asking price for the goalkeeper. [Football Transfers]

Nottingham Forest forward and former Everton target Brennan Johnson scored against the Blues in both fixtures last season, and now the Toffees and West Ham could be braced to battle it out in the boardroom in an attempt to beat each other in the race to land him in the upcoming transfer window. [Mail Online]

James Ward-Prowse and four more players Everton could target from relegated clubs. [Echo]

Here is a list of 13 Premier League players that are about to become free agents. [Yorkshire Post]

Hamilton Academical 16 year old starlet Ryan One is being chased by the Premier League’s elite and Everton are interested. [Team Talk]

Toffees continue to be linked with Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, who did well in the Championship last season with Sunderland. West Ham are also interested. [Northern Echo]

Everton News 24/7

