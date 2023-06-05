Monday’s Everton News: Pickford & Onana rumours, Martinez & Weghorst linked, McNeil’s determination

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton announced their end of season winners, and that pretty much went as expected. [RBM]

How accurate were the RBM crew with their season predictions from before the season? [RBM]

An excellent interview with Dwight McNeil that was first published in the matchday programme for Everton’s season finale against Bournemouth is now on the club site too. [EFC]

“We do need more leaders in there [the dressing room]. There has been a lot of pressure on Seamus through the years.

“He is an incredible captain, but it can’t all be on Seamus, so myself, Jordan, there are so many people who need to start standing up and being counted.

“That is over the next few seasons, and as I say, into next season, things need to improve because we haven’t been good enough this season.” - James Tarkowski has been speaking to various media sources about the Toffee’s close shave this season. [Echo]

Newcastle the latest club to be rumoured to be in for midfielder Amadou Onana. [iNews]

Wout Weghorst had a rough loan spell at Manchester United and apparently the Red Devils are over him and it’s the Toffees who are apparently tracking him now. [talkSport]

Everton are being credited with having made a move for Uruguay international midfielder Emiliano Martinez, currently plying his trade with FC Midtjylland in Denmark.

Emiliano Martínez ha tenido una gran temporada en el Midtjylland y eso ha despertado interés en ligas importantes de Europa.



El volante uruguayo tiene ofertas firmes del Bordeaux y Everton .



Es casi un hecho que cambiará de equipo en el próximo mercado de… pic.twitter.com/6kxs7NRvBl — Rodri Vázquez (@RodriVazquez95) June 1, 2023

Everton did not pick up the £4.5million option on Conor Coady and now it looks like Wolves will sell him for less to Sheffield United. [Football Insider]

With his current contract now expired, it looks like back-up goalkeeper Asmir Begovic will not be returning to the Blues next season.

Just a little note from me … pic.twitter.com/GUja3kLE3o — Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) June 3, 2023

Could the Blues end up needing two keepers this summer? Apparently Jordan Pickford could go to Tottenham but the player has asked for two assurances from Spurs. [Football Transfers]

