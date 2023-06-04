Everton 2022-23 Season Review: Looking back at our predictions

As part of our big season preview every year, the Royal Blue Mersey crew makes our predictions for the upcoming season, as well as trying to foretell where Everton will end up in the league and in the two cup competitions as well.
For the 2022/23 season, we all looked at -
Premier League Top 6, Everton position, Premier League Bottom 3, FA Cup Winner, Everton FA Cup, EFL Cup Winner, Everton EFL Cup, Premier League Golden Boot Winner, Everton Golden Boot Winner, Premier League Player of the Year, Everton Player of the Year.
With Frank Lampard getting a full summer a to work on the squad as well as a handful of key signings during the transfer window, optimism for Everton was higher than it was the previous year under Rafa Benitez, and the predictions reflected that too.
RBM Season Predictions 22/23
|Category
|2021-22
|2022-23
|Brian F
|Brian L
|Calvin
|Garrett
|Geoff
|Kevin
|Pat
|Pete
|Tom
|Trent
|PL 1st
|MCI
|MCI
|MCI
|LIV
|MCI
|MCI
|TOT
|MCI
|MCI
|LIV
|MCI
|MCI
|PL 2nd
|LIV
|ARS
|TOT
|MCI
|LIV
|LIV
|MCI
|LIV
|CHE
|MCI
|LIV
|LIV
|PL 3rd
|CHE
|MUN
|LIV
|TOT
|TOT
|TOT
|ARS
|TOT
|TOT
|ARS
|TOT
|ARS
|PL 4th
|TOT
|NEW
|CHE
|ARS
|ARS
|ARS
|LIV
|ARS
|LIV
|MUN
|ARS
|CHE
|PL 5th
|ARS
|LIV
|ARS
|CHE
|CHE
|CHE
|CHE
|CHE
|ARS
|CHE
|CHE
|MUN
|PL 6th
|MUN
|BHA
|MUN
|WHU
|MUN
|MUN
|WHU
|MUN
|MUN
|TOT
|MUN
|TOT
|Everton PL:
|16th
|17th
|16th
|12th
|14th
|14th
|11th
|12th
|15th
|13th
|13th
|7th
|PL 18th
|BUR
|LEI
|FUL
|LEE
|FUL
|BRE
|BOU
|SOU
|FUL
|FUL
|SOU
|LEE
|PL 19th
|WAT
|LEE
|NOT
|BOU
|BOU
|FUL
|BRE
|FUL
|BOU
|BRE
|FUL
|BOU
|PL 20th
|NOR
|SOU
|BOU
|NOT
|NOT
|BOU
|FUL
|BOU
|NOT
|BOU
|BOU
|FUL
|FA Cup Winner:
|LIV
|MCI
|CHE
|MCI
|TOT
|MCI
|ARS
|TOT
|MCI
|MCI
|MUN
|ARS
|Everton FA Cup:
|QF
|3rd Rd
|3rd Rd
|QF
|QF
|3rd Rd
|4th Rd
|4th Rd
|3rd Rd
|4th Rd
|5th Rd
|5th Rd
|EFL Cup Winner:
|LIV
|MUN
|LIV
|CHE
|MCI
|CHE
|LIV
|LIV
|ARS
|MCI
|TOT
|EVE
|Everton EFL Cup:
|3rd Rd
|3rd Rd
|QF
|QF
|QF
|QF
|SF
|QF
|QF
|QF
|4th Rd
|QF
|PL Golden Boot:
|Salah / Son
|Haaland
|Haaland
|Haaland
|Son
|Haaland
|Haaland
|Kane
|Jesus
|Haaland
|Haaland
|Nunez
|Everton Golden Boot:
|Richarlison
|McNeil
|McNeil
|Gordon
|McNeil
|DCL
|DCL
|DCL
|DCL
|DCL
|DCL
|McNeil
|PL POTY:
|de Bruyne
|Haaland
|de Bruyne
|Haaland
|de Bruyne
|Kane
|de Bruyne
|Diaz
|Koulibaly
|Haaland
|Haaland
|Haaland
|Everton POTY:
|Pickford
|Pickford
|Tarkowski
|Gordon
|Tarkowski
|DCL
|Tarkowski
|Tarkowski
|Pickford
|McNeil
|Tarkowski
|McNeil
|4
|3.5
|2
|4
|1
|1.5
|4
|3
|3.5
|3.5
With 18 categories to pick from, we’ve seen from previous years that it’s rare anyone gets more than a handful right, and this season proved to be much of the same as well. We have a three-way tie for overall winner - Brian F who is occasionally on the RBM Twitter account on matchdays, stats analyst Garret and our Toffee Bites co-writer Pat all came in with four points!
Site co-founders Brian L and Tom, and our blogger Q&A writer Trent tied with 3.5 points just behind.
The Toffees poor Cup record this season came as a surprise for most writers, with very few of us picking the Blues to go out in both tournaments in the Third Round. For the Everton Player of the Year award, defender James Tarkowski who was the only outfield player in the entire league to play every single minute of the campaign came pretty close but the best player for the Goodison Park outfit was clearly England #1 Jordan Pickford. The Toffees’ stand-in captain was stellar all season long and though he made his fair share of errors, more often than not it was his saves that kept the Blues in games to snatch points as they survived a nailbiting end to the season.
