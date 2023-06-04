 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everton 2022-23 Season Review: Looking back at our predictions

Two straight seasons now the Toffees have been embroiled in a relegation battle

By RBM Staff
As part of our big season preview every year, the Royal Blue Mersey crew makes our predictions for the upcoming season, as well as trying to foretell where Everton will end up in the league and in the two cup competitions as well.

For the 2022/23 season, we all looked at -

Premier League Top 6, Everton position, Premier League Bottom 3, FA Cup Winner, Everton FA Cup, EFL Cup Winner, Everton EFL Cup, Premier League Golden Boot Winner, Everton Golden Boot Winner, Premier League Player of the Year, Everton Player of the Year.

With Frank Lampard getting a full summer a to work on the squad as well as a handful of key signings during the transfer window, optimism for Everton was higher than it was the previous year under Rafa Benitez, and the predictions reflected that too.

RBM Season Predictions 22/23

Category 2021-22 2022-23 Brian F Brian L Calvin Garrett Geoff Kevin Pat Pete Tom Trent
Category 2021-22 2022-23 Brian F Brian L Calvin Garrett Geoff Kevin Pat Pete Tom Trent
PL 1st MCI MCI MCI LIV MCI MCI TOT MCI MCI LIV MCI MCI
PL 2nd LIV ARS TOT MCI LIV LIV MCI LIV CHE MCI LIV LIV
PL 3rd CHE MUN LIV TOT TOT TOT ARS TOT TOT ARS TOT ARS
PL 4th TOT NEW CHE ARS ARS ARS LIV ARS LIV MUN ARS CHE
PL 5th ARS LIV ARS CHE CHE CHE CHE CHE ARS CHE CHE MUN
PL 6th MUN BHA MUN WHU MUN MUN WHU MUN MUN TOT MUN TOT
Everton PL: 16th 17th 16th 12th 14th 14th 11th 12th 15th 13th 13th 7th
PL 18th BUR LEI FUL LEE FUL BRE BOU SOU FUL FUL SOU LEE
PL 19th WAT LEE NOT BOU BOU FUL BRE FUL BOU BRE FUL BOU
PL 20th NOR SOU BOU NOT NOT BOU FUL BOU NOT BOU BOU FUL
FA Cup Winner: LIV MCI CHE MCI TOT MCI ARS TOT MCI MCI MUN ARS
Everton FA Cup: QF 3rd Rd 3rd Rd QF QF 3rd Rd 4th Rd 4th Rd 3rd Rd 4th Rd 5th Rd 5th Rd
EFL Cup Winner: LIV MUN LIV CHE MCI CHE LIV LIV ARS MCI TOT EVE
Everton EFL Cup: 3rd Rd 3rd Rd QF QF QF QF SF QF QF QF 4th Rd QF
PL Golden Boot: Salah / Son Haaland Haaland Haaland Son Haaland Haaland Kane Jesus Haaland Haaland Nunez
Everton Golden Boot: Richarlison McNeil McNeil Gordon McNeil DCL DCL DCL DCL DCL DCL McNeil
PL POTY: de Bruyne Haaland de Bruyne Haaland de Bruyne Kane de Bruyne Diaz Koulibaly Haaland Haaland Haaland
Everton POTY: Pickford Pickford Tarkowski Gordon Tarkowski DCL Tarkowski Tarkowski Pickford McNeil Tarkowski McNeil
4 3.5 2 4 1 1.5 4 3 3.5 3.5

With 18 categories to pick from, we’ve seen from previous years that it’s rare anyone gets more than a handful right, and this season proved to be much of the same as well. We have a three-way tie for overall winner - Brian F who is occasionally on the RBM Twitter account on matchdays, stats analyst Garret and our Toffee Bites co-writer Pat all came in with four points!

Site co-founders Brian L and Tom, and our blogger Q&A writer Trent tied with 3.5 points just behind.

The Toffees poor Cup record this season came as a surprise for most writers, with very few of us picking the Blues to go out in both tournaments in the Third Round. For the Everton Player of the Year award, defender James Tarkowski who was the only outfield player in the entire league to play every single minute of the campaign came pretty close but the best player for the Goodison Park outfit was clearly England #1 Jordan Pickford. The Toffees’ stand-in captain was stellar all season long and though he made his fair share of errors, more often than not it was his saves that kept the Blues in games to snatch points as they survived a nailbiting end to the season.

