Friday’s Everton News: Gray scores brace, Goto & Piroe transfer rumours, Vazquez update

ICYMI: Everton unveil their new home kit for the upcoming season - check out the gallery of pictures and links for where to buy the kit. [RBM]

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from the launch.

Club captain Seamus Coleman has signed a one-year contract heading into the upcoming season. [RBM]

Everton rumoured to be interested in 18-year-old Japanese striker Keisuke Goto. [Daily Mail]

Demarai Gray scores brace for Jamaica in 4-1 win over Trinidad & Tobago (goals below at 0:59 and 2:23).

Blues linked with 23-year-old Swansea City striker Joel Piroe. [Wales Online]

Any potential sale of Andre Gomes this summer may take longer than expected due to wage issues. [Echo via Le 11 Lillois]

Some positive stadium news from Dan Meis.

I am going to go on record that Bramley Moore will quickly gain recognition as one of the most intimidating grounds in the Premier League. Just look at the proximity to the pitch, and how close the roof is to the seating, compared to say Emirates. It will be deafening… pic.twitter.com/AubffJMBaE — danmeis (@Meisarch) June 28, 2023

It looks like rumoured MLS target Brandon Vazquez won't be leaving his club anytime soon. [Mirror]

