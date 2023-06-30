 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Friday’s Everton News: Gray scores brace, Goto & Piroe transfer rumours, Vazquez update

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Paris Saint-Germain v Lille OSC - Ligue 1 Uber Eats Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images
ICYMI: Everton unveil their new home kit for the upcoming season - check out the gallery of pictures and links for where to buy the kit. [RBM]

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from the launch.

Club captain Seamus Coleman has signed a one-year contract heading into the upcoming season. [RBM]

Everton rumoured to be interested in 18-year-old Japanese striker Keisuke Goto. [Daily Mail]

Demarai Gray scores brace for Jamaica in 4-1 win over Trinidad & Tobago (goals below at 0:59 and 2:23).

Blues linked with 23-year-old Swansea City striker Joel Piroe. [Wales Online]

Any potential sale of Andre Gomes this summer may take longer than expected due to wage issues. [Echo via Le 11 Lillois]

Some positive stadium news from Dan Meis.

It looks like rumoured MLS target Brandon Vazquez won't be leaving his club anytime soon. [Mirror]

