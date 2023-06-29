Thursday’s Everton News: Onana & Gray price tags, Balogun latest, Gyokeres gone?

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton goalkeeper Harry Tyrer is to join Chesterfield on a season-long loan from 1 July. [EFC]

In the bad news for Everton department: It is reported that Viktor Gyokeres already has ‘everything agreed with the Lions’ in terms of personal terms. A €20 million price tag has been suggested and Sporting Lisbon hope the deal will be ‘closed soon’. [A Bola]

In the good news department: Everton’s new stadium project remains on track and is expected to be completed “in the final months” of 2024, according to the club’s chief stadium officer Colin Chong. [EFC]

The need for change at the top is not always about the people. Sometimes it is about the way the top financially manages the club. Check out this article which delves deeply into the conundrum that Everton faces as it addresses the financial impacts of it’s mismanagement. [Toffeeweb]

“The key to a new Everton, an Everton that meets the expectations of generations of supporters, and who will thrill and delight future Evertonians, is change. Change in every respect. It is change that will define our future. Change that is not a betrayal of our past principles, but the implementation of everything that we know is good about, and expected from Everton football club, its legal owners and those charged with delivering an Everton fit for its status in the game and its legions of supporters locally, nationally and around the globe.”

Everton continue to be linked with Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun this summer and have already made contact over a potential move. [90 Minutes]

Jarrad Branthwaite completed 90 minutes while James Garner also featured as England Under-21s made it three wins from three with a 2-0 victory over Germany on Wednesday evening in Batumi, Georgia. [EFC]

Conor Coady is closing in on a move to Leicester City from Wolverhampton Wanderers. [Echo]

West Ham would have to pay around £50m to get Everton’s Amadou Onana as they look to replace the almost departed Declan Rice. [Mirror]

The Toffees remain interested in signing January target Mohamed Kudus from Ajax Amsterdam even as Brighton lurk. [90 Min]

Everton are ready to sell Demarai Gray in the summer transfer window if the offer for the attacker is right, but they want “far in excess” of £10million to sell the 27-year-old forward. [iNews]

Carlo Ancelotti has settled his legal case with Everton out of court. [Click Liverpool]

What to Watch

The CONCACAF Gold Cup continues with Qatar taking on Honduras and Haiti locks horns with Mexico.

Full schedule of games here.

