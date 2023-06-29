Everton and hummel unveil new home kit for 2023-24 season

Is there any other professional sport that is so driven by the shirts that are worn by teams along with the incredible business that is generated by the production of new designs each and every year for the home, away and third shirts? As a product of this money-spinning merry-go-round, I can proudly proclaim to be part of this carousel having happily jumped on board each year for more than 40 years with my first shirt being the shiny Umbro Hafnia shirt in 1979.

Everton are continuing their relationship with Danish sportswear firm hummel until at least the summer of 2024. Their previous releases were mostly well-received. Gambling firm Stake continues as the shirt sponsor until another sponsor is found as a result of the league’s changing views on the use of gambling firms as shirt sponsors. Today we got a look at what the new kits for the upcoming 2023-24 season will look like. Well here it is Blues.

The collar is back



The design inspiration for the new home kit has come from around the world, with a number of Evertonians involved in the process. A collar returns whilst there are several tributes to Goodison Park ahead of what could be the final full season at the Grand Old Lady.

For the first time in a decade, an Everton home shirt will feature a collar - one that pays homage to Goodison’s famous Archibald Leitch pattern on its trim. The same iconic design – a feature of Everton’s stadium since 1909 - is repeated on the shirt’s sleeves. The collar is also a nod to the classic hummel Denmark national team home shirt from their 1992 European Championship triumph, as part of a range of design inspirations marking the brand’s centenary year.

hummel have done some good work with the goalkeeper kit too, which again contains tributes to Goodison.

For 2023/24, Everton’s range of goalkeeper kits will all feature elements inspired by Goodison’s unique association with St Luke’s Church, which stands at the corner of the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street end and the Goodison Road Main Stand. For the home edition, this is reflected in a pattern depicting the church’s window arches, which is replicated across the front of an Amazon green jersey.

