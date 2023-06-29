Everton skipper Seamus Coleman signs new contract

Everton captain Seamus Coleman has signed a new one-year contract until the summer of 2024.

The deal means the 34-year-old extends his Toffees stay into a 15th year, having joined from Sligo Rovers in January 2019 for, yes, sixty grand.

Coleman has become a Goodison stalwart in that time, making more than 400 appearances in all competitions and becoming club captain in 2019.

He also has 68 caps for the Republic of Ireland, becoming captain in 2016.

Speaking about the new deal, Coleman said:

“Everyone knows how much Everton means to me which is why it is special to sign this new contract and continue to play for this great club. “From the moment I joined more than 14 years ago, the support my family and I have had from our fans and everyone around the club has been amazing and I never take for granted just how fortunate I am to represent Everton. That has included the honour of wearing the captain’s armband in recent years.”

Manager Sean Dyche added:

“We are all pleased Seamus has signed his new deal. I have hugely enjoyed working with him since becoming Everton manager. “He is a top professional who helps to set high standards every day and makes it clear what it means to play for Everton Football Club. “His quality and experience continue to be of great use and will do again once he’s back fit.”

There is no doubt that Coleman’s skills are on the wane as he approaches his mid-30s, but he remains a key member of the squad because of his experience and leadership.

Everton’s shambolic transfer policy also meant a potential long-term replacement was not found until January 2022 when Nathan Patterson arrived from Rangers.

Patterson’s injury troubles during the 2022-23 season meant Coleman was restored to the starting XI and became a key player for manager Dyche, even scoring a spectacular winning goal against Leeds in February.

The Ireland international suffered a nasty-looking knee injury against Leicester in May that ended his campaign but thankfully did not require surgery.

His final contribution was waving whipping up the visiting fans as he was carried away on a stretcher, highlighting his commitment to the cause.

That could have been his final act as a Premier League player but, thankfully, it is not. And he will once again don the royal blue as the team attempts a much more successful 2023-24 campaign.