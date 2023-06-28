Wednesday’s Everton News: Simms bid rejected, Gnonto & Balogun linked, Gray & Branthwaite latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

It looks like Arsenal and new UMSNT star Folarin Balogun may be on the move this summer, as Everton join list of clubs interested in the soon-to-be 22-year-old. [90 Min]

21-year-old keeper Harry Tyrer set to join National League side Chesterfield on loan. [EFC]

Crystal Palace are a surprise suitor for Demarai Gray on top of rumours that a Saudi consortium was also pursuing the Everton wide man. [Daily Mail]

Jarrad Branthwaite has reportedly expressed his desire to leave the club this summer. [Football Insider]

“My earliest memories of Everton was the team when David Moyes was the manager. Being a Man United fan as a kid, I always remember the games against Everton being really competitive ones and I liked that...I also remember coming to Finch Farm to play Everton’s Academy. It had the same feel…you knew it was going to be a big game, really competitive and tough, whenever you came up against Everton. That should always be the case,” says McNeil. [EFC]

It looks like former manager Carlo Ancelotti has finally ridded himself of Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti's legal team @JohnMehrzadKC: "Carlo Ancelotti and Everton Football Club have reached an amicable resolution to their dispute. Carlo has enduring respect and a deep affection for the Club’s fans and wishes them and the Club the very best for the future." — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) June 27, 2023

Manchester United are reportedly having issues agreeing a new deal for keeper David de Gea, which brings up question marks regarding their interest in Jordan Pickford. [The Athletic]

Reports out of Italy claim Wilfried Gnonto is a top priority for Everton this summer. [TEAMtalk via Gazzetta dello Sport]

Everton reportedly turned down a bid from Ipswich Town for Ellis Simms. [Football Insider]

It looks like Conor Coady may be taking his services to the Championship next season, as Leicester reportedly are close to a deal for the former Everton man. [Mirror]

What to Watch

The USMNT take on St. Kitts and Nevis in CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage action. You can also catch Demarai Gray and Jamaica take on Trinidad and Tobago. Elsewhere, James Garner and Jarrad Branthwaite look to feature for the England Under-21s in their match against Germany in the U21 Euros.

