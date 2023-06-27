Tuesday’s Everton News: Onana & Holgate latest, Kudus & Gyokeres updates, Lukaku move?

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Next up in our report card series from the previous season is Kevin Thelwell, Everton’s Director of Football. [RBM]

Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus is reportedly wanted by Everton, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle this summer. [90 Min]

Current Everton coach and former player Jose Baxter has spoken to the club’s website about his move into coaching:

“I got a buzz out of seeing them progress. Then one of the coaches at the time, Francis Jeffers, said, ‘Take up coaching, Jose, you’ll be great at it’. That was the first time I had thought about it. “I’m grateful I was given the chance to explore that more back here at Everton. I believed for a long time that my journey here at the Club wasn’t finished. This is home. I’ll always want to be here in some capacity.

Everton have been encouraged to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer, with a return to Inter Milan increasingly unlikely. [Football.London]

Former Everton icon Richarlison on his last game for the club:

Sunderland and Ipswich Town have been linked with Ellis Simms and it’s understood the Black Cats would be his preferred destination after his previous loan. [Lancs Live]

Reports continue to link Amadou Onana with an exit, with West Ham the latest club mentioned as they prepare for life without Declan Rice. [HITC]

Everton should be avoiding the approach for the former Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi, according to a Gunners fansite. [Daily Cannon]

Former Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is on the brink of signing for Wayne Rooney’s DC United in the MLS, according to reports. [Daily Express]

What a moment for a young Evertonian:

Yesterday my son told me it was one of the best days of his life. 1 He got to watch @Everton amputees in a final and helped the lift the trophy after they won the Disability Cup. It was one of the best days of my life too. Thanks so much @amputeefootball for the opportunity pic.twitter.com/r6q4oLCKTA — chocoranges (@chocoranges) June 25, 2023

Fresh reports today are claiming Everton could use Ellis Simms as a makeweight to secure a long-rumoured move for Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres. [Prince Ruperts Tower]

Sheffield United are the latest club to have been credited with interest in Everton defender Mason Holgate. [Yorkshire Live]

What to Watch

Incredibly, the qualifying games for this year’s (next year’s) Champions League begins in San Marino. Also, The CONCACAF Gold Cup continues with Canada taking on Guadalupe.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook