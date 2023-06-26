Monday’s Everton News: Gray Saudi rumours, Gnonto latest, Iheanacho & Kari links, Sanllehi eyed

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours
Demarai Gray assisted in Jamaica’s 1-1 draw against the USMNT.
We open our 2023 Gold Cup campaign with a draw against the defending champions!— Official J.F.F (@jff_football) June 25, 2023
Up next:
.#ReggaeBoyz #GoldCup #ThisIsOurs #USAJAM #JFF_Football pic.twitter.com/Z83g6l0vKG
Coincidentally enough, Gray has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, where he’d be joining Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly.
BREAKING! Al Hilal want to sign Everton forward Demarai Gray pic.twitter.com/MvZGiignGm— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 25, 2023
“We have all always believed in Gnonto’s qualities. He’s doing very well at Leeds, and I think he’ll stay there; his path is there. The club is enthusiastic about his performances; after the season we will probably meet to discuss a possible contract extension, but there will be no problems,” says Wilfried Gnonto’s agent. [Echo via Calciomercato]
Gnonto also scored for Italy Under-21s the other day.
Pirola - ⚽️— Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) June 25, 2023
Tonali - ️
Gnonto - ⚽️
Parisi - ⚽️
Italy’s U21 was on FIRE in the first half against Switzerland.
This is also Tonali’s 6th assistant in 6 games for the Azzurrini pic.twitter.com/qHUy0kodxT
Blues linked with 18-year-old French midfielder Ayman Kari.
❗️Leicester et Everton s’intéressent à Ayman Kari et sont rentrés en contact avec Paris— Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) June 25, 2023
Le PSG a déjà un accord avec Lorient. Prêt + option d’achat d’environ 5M€ + clause de rachat pour les Parisiens
Lorient a un temps d’avance mais Ayman Kari n’a pas pris sa décision pic.twitter.com/Zk0NUzoIH2
Leeds United are rumoured with a move for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo, which could be a sign that the newly-relegated side would likely offload the plethora of players the Blues have been linked with in recent weeks. [Mirror]
Everton look to soon be eyeing a new shirt sleeve sponsor.
Everton shirt sleeve partnership agreement with BOXT is set to end. The Toffees are yet to exercise the option of a further year, with the club hopeful of seeking a more lucrative sleeve sponsorship for the new season pic.twitter.com/y0pQLSHbRE— The Bobble (@ElBobble) June 23, 2023
Everton linked with Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho. [Tribal Football]
Blues look to recruit former Arsenal and Barcelona staff member Raul Sanllehi. [Daily Mail]
James Garner played the full 90 in England U21’s 2-0 win over Israel.
Tonight's #YoungLions in #U21EURO action pic.twitter.com/APZ9qwAEPD— England (@England) June 25, 2023
What to Watch
Some more Gold Cup action on today after USA’s 1-1 draw to Jamaica on Saturday.
Full schedule of games here.
