Monday’s Everton News: Gray Saudi rumours, Gnonto latest, Iheanacho & Kari links, Sanllehi eyed

Demarai Gray assisted in Jamaica’s 1-1 draw against the USMNT.

Coincidentally enough, Gray has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, where he’d be joining Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly.

BREAKING! Al Hilal want to sign Everton forward Demarai Gray pic.twitter.com/MvZGiignGm — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 25, 2023

“We have all always believed in Gnonto’s qualities. He’s doing very well at Leeds, and I think he’ll stay there; his path is there. The club is enthusiastic about his performances; after the season we will probably meet to discuss a possible contract extension, but there will be no problems,” says Wilfried Gnonto’s agent. [Echo via Calciomercato]

Gnonto also scored for Italy Under-21s the other day.

Pirola - ⚽️

Tonali - ️

Gnonto - ⚽️

Parisi - ⚽️



Italy’s U21 was on FIRE in the first half against Switzerland.



This is also Tonali’s 6th assistant in 6 games for the Azzurrini pic.twitter.com/qHUy0kodxT — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) June 25, 2023

Blues linked with 18-year-old French midfielder Ayman Kari.

❗️Leicester et Everton s’intéressent à Ayman Kari et sont rentrés en contact avec Paris



Le PSG a déjà un accord avec Lorient. Prêt + option d’achat d’environ 5M€ + clause de rachat pour les Parisiens



Lorient a un temps d’avance mais Ayman Kari n’a pas pris sa décision pic.twitter.com/Zk0NUzoIH2 — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) June 25, 2023

Leeds United are rumoured with a move for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo, which could be a sign that the newly-relegated side would likely offload the plethora of players the Blues have been linked with in recent weeks. [Mirror]

Everton look to soon be eyeing a new shirt sleeve sponsor.

Everton shirt sleeve partnership agreement with BOXT is set to end. The Toffees are yet to exercise the option of a further year, with the club hopeful of seeking a more lucrative sleeve sponsorship for the new season pic.twitter.com/y0pQLSHbRE — The Bobble (@ElBobble) June 23, 2023

Everton linked with Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho. [Tribal Football]

Blues look to recruit former Arsenal and Barcelona staff member Raul Sanllehi. [Daily Mail]

James Garner played the full 90 in England U21’s 2-0 win over Israel.

