Monday’s Everton News: Gray Saudi rumours, Gnonto latest, Iheanacho & Kari links, Sanllehi eyed

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Czechia v England - UEFA Under-21 Euro 2023 Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Demarai Gray assisted in Jamaica’s 1-1 draw against the USMNT.

Coincidentally enough, Gray has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, where he’d be joining Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly.

We have all always believed in Gnonto’s qualities. He’s doing very well at Leeds, and I think he’ll stay there; his path is there. The club is enthusiastic about his performances; after the season we will probably meet to discuss a possible contract extension, but there will be no problems,” says Wilfried Gnonto’s agent. [Echo via Calciomercato]

Gnonto also scored for Italy Under-21s the other day.

Blues linked with 18-year-old French midfielder Ayman Kari.

Leeds United are rumoured with a move for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo, which could be a sign that the newly-relegated side would likely offload the plethora of players the Blues have been linked with in recent weeks. [Mirror]

Everton look to soon be eyeing a new shirt sleeve sponsor.

Everton linked with Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho. [Tribal Football]

Blues look to recruit former Arsenal and Barcelona staff member Raul Sanllehi. [Daily Mail]

James Garner played the full 90 in England U21’s 2-0 win over Israel.

What to Watch

Some more Gold Cup action on today after USA’s 1-1 draw to Jamaica on Saturday.

Full schedule of games here.

Everton News 24/7

