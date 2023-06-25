Sunday’s Everton News: Onana & Simms updates, Kadioglu, Faivre, Gnonto, Iling & Martinez linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Tom Davies sent an emotional farewell to Everton fans, and his teammate’s responses to his post show how highly they felt about him. [RBM]

After losing his spot in Sean Dyche’s starting lineup, Demarai Gray is vowing to come back in the best shape of his life for next season. [EFC]

Transfer rumours galore linking players to Everton, and interestingly they are for positions all over the pitch.

Versatile 23-year-old Ferdi Kadioglu of Fenerbahce is being watched by the Blues, with the right back capable of covering left back as well as a variety of midfield roles. Fulham are said to be also interested, with the Turkish international carrying a €20million (£17.2m) price tag. [Milliyet]

Lyon midfielder Romain Faivre is also on the Blues’ radar, with the France Under-21 international expected to cost €15m (£12.9m) as the French side look to bring in some funds. The 24-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan at Lorient where he scored five goals in 16 appearances. [Foot Mercato]

The Toffees continue to be linked with a number of Leeds United players, with Italy international Wilfried Gnonto talks seemingly ongoing.

Still on Leeds, Crysencio Summerville could certainly be an interesting prospect for the Toffees, at least statistically.

I've been watching more of Summerville and keep thinking that he feels similar...



Hmmm pic.twitter.com/yNY5DznmY1 — Michael (@greenallefc) June 23, 2023

Everton certainly need help in wide positions, and they’re being linked with Juventus’ Samuel Iling-Junior. The 19-year-old had a breakout season for the Italian giants, but it looks like former manager Marco Silva at Fulham is shopping in a lot of the same bargain bins the Toffees are looking at, because they along with another former Everton boss David Moyes at West Ham are both also linked with the wide player. [TuttoJuve]

The Blues are still interested in FC Midtjylland midfielder Emiliano Martinez, with newly-promoted Luton Town also in the race along with West Ham for the 23-year-old Uruguay international defensive midfielder.

ATENCIÓN | A la propuesta de Everton y West Ham United ( ) se suma la del benjamín de la liga: Luton Town, equipo que jugará por primera vez en el círculo de privilegio.



A esta hora los tres clubes del fútbol inglés son los que corren con chances de tener al volante… https://t.co/n3kImBsVVz pic.twitter.com/ChJ7Vqw97c — Rodri Vázquez (@RodriVazquez95) June 22, 2023

Contrary to previous reports, Amadou Onana has not said that he is unhappy at Everton, and does not necessarily want out this summer. However, he does remain one of the Toffees’ most cashable assets. [iSport]

There continues to be quite a bit of interest in Ellis Simms, with Middlesbrough now also in for the striker, with Ipswich Town and Sunderland already having registered their interest in the 22-year-old. [TEAMtalk]

What to Watch

England’s Under-21s with James Garner and Jarrad Branthwaite will be in action today at the the UEFA Under-21 Championships. There’s also CONCACAF Gold Cup action along with the CAF Under-23 Championship.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook