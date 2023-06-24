Tom Davies’ emotional farewell message to Evertonians

It came as no surprise really that Everton announced on Thursday midfielder Tom Davies would not be returning next season after having turned down the offer of a new contract. He’s seen his playing time decline steadily over the last couple of years, with new manager Sean Dyche choosing to only utilize him in a substitute role.

Yesterday the player released a farewell statement to Evertonians, bringing an end to a 13-year tenure with the club starting out as an 11-year-old in the Everton Academy.

Evertonians — the time has come for me to move on to a new chapter in my career. It is one I have thought long and hard about and it feels like now is the right moment for me as a player. I always had belief that I would play for our club but I had no idea how beautiful and fulfilling it would be! I would like to thank the club, the city and the fans for making my dreams become such a beautiful reality for me! Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey, especially the coaches, staff and players in the academy who helped me, challenged me, and developed me into the player and human I am today — for this I can’t thank you all enough. I have had some great highs as a player and as a part of this club; scoring my first goal, becoming our youngest captain and playing in European competition. I am extremely proud of these accomplishments and with these experiences I am ready and determined to go on to achieve even more. I’d also like to thank Everton in the Community. It has been an honour to have been so involved with the work that you do. EitC has given me some amazing and humbling experiences during my years which I’ll take with me. I plan to continue my work with you. Finally, I’d like to share that the recent times with the club have been difficult for me. I know they have been difficult for you too. I hope that they can be sorted out as soon as possible so that we can get back to the stability we deserve. I loved being apart of everything this club stands for. I am proud to have given all I had in every moment I could. Thank you all again…for everything. You have made a young lads dream come true! I’ll see you again at Goodison because I’ll always be an Evertonian! Tom Davies.

UTFT

Some of his former teammates and close friends in the Toffees squad also responded to his message on Instagram, wishing him well.

Club Captain Seamus Coleman, who has been an ever-present at the Blues for most of Davies’ time here -

What a guy. Your going to be missed. It’s been a tough couple of years for us but you are one of the reasons we kept going. Always trained at 100% an set the standards. Thanks for everything. good luck with what comes next.

His best friend and partner in high fashion Dominic Calvert-Lewin -

An honest hard working human that deserves everything good coming your way. Love you friend, praise the lord for FaceTime

Fellow midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye, who played alongside Davies in both his spells with the club -

My baby

A proper blue

Worker humility above all with smile and style love you baby I’ll miss as a player but specially as a friend brother and my baby.

You gave everything for this club and you deserve the credit. Once a blue always a blue. Thank you for everything love you baby

Former Everton striker Oumar Niasse, who was recently seen boisterously celebrating Everton’s win over Bournemouth to survive relegation -

As a player everyone knows your qualities but am not sure as a person they do. You are a top human being my friend!!

Much love and good luck!!

Good luck in your future Tom!