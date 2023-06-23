Friday’s Everton News: Begovic speaks out, Garner impresses, Gyokeres & Toure competition

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

After failing to reach any semblance of improvement since his goal against Manchester City over six years ago, Tom Davies is set to depart the club, with Serie A side AC Monza hot in pursuit. [RBM]

Everton Under-21s find out their opponents for this upcoming season’s EFL Trophy Group Stage. [EFC]

“When I go back two years, people say: ‘Why in the world Everton?’ It’s easy to say now but at the time, you were looking at a fantastic football club with a fantastic group of players. When you get in there, you realise there are bigger issues. We obviously had some financial issues and a lot of inconsistency people running the place so that makes it very difficult for the staff and the players,” says former backup goalie Asmir Begovic. [Echo via talkSPORT]

It looks like Viktor Gyokeres may (sadly) be off Everton’s radar.

Viktor Gyökeres future, key hours/days ahead. Decision has not been made by player and his camp — potential free transfer in 2024 being discussed.



Coventry owner, asking for huge amount with just 1 year left on contract. Fulham, Wolves, West Ham & Sporting are ready to push. pic.twitter.com/1YcD90XcbL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

Nathan Patterson has been making positive strides in his return to fitness. [Echo]

“We’ve got a lot of staff who have been there for a lot of years who are massive Toffees. Some days it is good, if you get the win it’s ideal; if you get the loss it’s not so friendly. We didn’t want to make history for taking Everton down for the first time in however long. Not just for us as players or the fans but also the staff, it’s peoples’ livelihoods, people would lose their jobs. It’s a big team effort, a big club effort and it takes more than the players to get it over the line,” says Jordan Pickford. [Echo via Jill Scott’s Coffee Club Podcast]

Rumoured target El Bilal Toure looks to be receiving interest from several other clubs.

Excl: Atalanta are interested in El Bilal Touré as new striker in case Højlund or Duván Zapata will leave the club this summer. ⚫️ #transfers



Almeria striker is in Atalanta list — talks will follow, Premier League clubs are also keen but Italian side pushing. pic.twitter.com/tjc5On9D9i — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2023

James Garner played the full 90 at rightback for the England U21s while Jarrad Branthwaite was an unused sub in a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic.

“The last few weeks of the season were very tense. Everyone was talking about Everton perhaps being relegated. It was very tense so to score that goal meant everything. I worked hard to come back into the team, but the season was very difficult for me and for my family as well. I had some personal issues and as a professional, I didn’t play my part with the first manager. I was pleased to have helped the Club on the final day. I’m very happy and proud of myself, and my teammates. Everton are in the Premier League next season, but we need to be stronger than that,” says Doucoure. [EFC]

Following Mateo Kovacic’s recent move to Manchester City, Chelsea are reportedly swarming for Amadou Onana’s services. [Evening Standard]

