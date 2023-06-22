 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News BREAKING: End of an era as skateboarding Scouser Tom Davies leaves Everton

Tom Davies to leave Everton this summer

The lifelong Evertonian has turned down a new contract offer

By Calvin
/ new

Everton v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

In many ways, you can say Tom Davies’ Everton career peaked even before it really got going. You wouldn’t have thought it, but that goal against Manchester City to rout Pep Guardiola’s side 4-1 was nearly six-and-a-half years ago. Since then the skateboarding Scouser has continued to be a peripheral member of the squad, doing just enough to stay in contention for a spot without actually establishing himself in the starting lineup at the same time.

The versatile midfielder had his current contract expiring at the end of the 2022-23 season, but as reported by the club today, the player has rejected the new contract offer that was presented to him.

Davies has been part of the club for over 13 years now, joining the Academy as an 11-year-old and making his way through the ranks to the first team. He leaves the club having featured in 179 games in all competitions, scoring seven times.

Despite the coaching carousel that has marked his time at the club, he remained one of the few constants on the side, making twenty appearances last season mostly from the bench. In a December interview he had indicated that he would be willing to leave home, his boyhood club and close friend Dominic Calvert-Lewin in search of regular playing time and it looks like he has followed through with that promise now.

Monza in Serie A have been linked with the player, reportedly having offered the soon-to-turn 25 year-old a three-year contract, though there has been interest in the player from other British sides as well.

Arsenal v Everton - Pre-Season friendly Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Director of Football Kevin Thelwell said:

“We offered Tom a new contract, but he feels he has reached the stage in his career where he needs regular first-team football and, as a result, he wants to look at alternative options away from Everton.

“As a lifelong Evertonian and proud Scouser, Tom has always given everything for the club. We respect his decision and thank him for his service and commitment. Everyone at Everton wishes him the very best for the future.”

On behalf of Evertonians everywhere, we all wish Davies good luck in his footballing career, and we will not be surprised to see him in the stands either when the Toffees make the move to the new Everton Stadium in a couple of years.

