Thursday’s Everton News: Johnstone & Szalai linked, Simms, Onana & Gomes latest

“Everton is a massive club and the fans are great. I always fight for this club, and I was very happy to make my contribution. We’re looking forward now.” - Abdoulaye Doucoure has opened up about the difficulties he faced last season, both personally and professionally, but is proud of his contribution to Everton after regaining his place in the team. [EFC]

Isaac Price will move to Standard Liege when his Everton contract expires this month. The Blues had offered the 19-year-old midfielder a new deal. [Echo]

Our Royal Blue Mersey season reviews continue with a look at three strengths of the team. [RBM]

Also, we looked at the (top) three weaknesses of Sean Dyche’s squad. [RBM]

A full week has now passed since the deadline struck on Everton’s self-imposed timescale over further boardroom announcements. Where do things stand? [Echo]

“Some inside the club don’t know what the current status is in terms of an update on the chairman’s positions, while others claim the matters are ‘playing themselves out down in London,’ far away in terms of both geography plus hearts and minds of most of those who are the lifeblood of the club, those aforementioned supporters.”

Three clubs have made their interest known in Ellis Simms, no bid accepted at this point but a decision expected in the next few days — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) June 20, 2023

If Everton lose Jordan Pickford, they could replace him with Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. [Daily Mail]

Everton are among a number of clubs interested in the signature of Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai. [Star]

Everton’s new business connection with Ticketmaster has now gone live. [EFC]

Don Hutchison talks Everton and says Kenwright will be gone within a week.

Lille will “try everything” to strike another deal with Everton for Andre Gomes. [Foot Mercato]

Meanwhile, it looks like Rafa Benitez wants Gomes at his new job with Celta Vigo in Spain. [Superdeporte]

Reports continue to suggest that Amadou Onana is ready to depart Sean Dyche’s side during the summer transfer window. [Het Nieuwsblad, via Liverpool World]

