Wednesday’s Everton News: Yet another Leeds player linked, Gyokeres latest, MSP update

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Everton FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
It seems like Everton are linked with a new Leeds player every day, this time it’s 20-year-old winger Crysencio Summerville. [The Telegraph]

Looks like we may be getting some sort of retro-themed kit from hummel this season, harkening back to the most successful period in Everton’s history.

The reality is that it’s early in the window. There is quite a lot of interest in Viktor [Gyökeres]. He’s clearly made his comments to the press and we’ll see how it unfolds. I’m feeling quite calm - and Viktor is still contracted to Coventry City,” says team owner Doug King. [BBC]

Check out some new drone footage from Everton’s new stadium.

Former Everton manager Rafa Benitez looks set to become manager of La Liga side Celta Vigo. [The Athletic]

It looks like Ellis Simms is still an Everton player (for now).

Al went on to add that the Blues are supposedly on the look out for not one but two strikers this summer!

It seems to have gone quiet on the MSP investment into Everton, but it looks like it’s still on.

