Wednesday’s Everton News: Yet another Leeds player linked, Gyokeres latest, MSP update

It seems like Everton are linked with a new Leeds player every day, this time it’s 20-year-old winger Crysencio Summerville. [The Telegraph]

Looks like we may be getting some sort of retro-themed kit from hummel this season, harkening back to the most successful period in Everton’s history.

“The reality is that it’s early in the window. There is quite a lot of interest in Viktor [Gyökeres]. He’s clearly made his comments to the press and we’ll see how it unfolds. I’m feeling quite calm - and Viktor is still contracted to Coventry City,” says team owner Doug King. [BBC]

Check out some new drone footage from Everton’s new stadium.

Former Everton manager Rafa Benitez looks set to become manager of La Liga side Celta Vigo. [The Athletic]

It looks like Ellis Simms is still an Everton player (for now).

My understanding is there has been no bid accepted from any club for Ellis Simms — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) June 20, 2023

Al went on to add that the Blues are supposedly on the look out for not one but two strikers this summer!

I believe Everton are looking to bring two strikers in — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) June 20, 2023

It seems to have gone quiet on the MSP investment into Everton, but it looks like it’s still on.

Have to say the reports over deals stalling are incorrect. New investors committed — the esk (@theesk) June 20, 2023

Plenty of MLS action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

