Tuesday’s Everton News: Another Leeds player linked, Pickford content amidst Man Utd speculation, Garner objectives

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Well done Jordan Pickford who earned his 54th England cap as the Three Lions preserved their perfect record in Euro 2024 qualifying with a resounding 7-0 win over North Macedonia at Old Trafford on Monday night. [EFC]

In transfer speculation, Jordan Pickford is content at Everton and has not received any enquiry from Manchester United. [Mail Online]

Andros Townsend has spoken out about Frank Lampard’s time as manager of Everton. [Talk Sport]

James Garner has revealed the objectives manager Sean Dyche has set for him at Everton, including an increase in his attacking contributions. [EFC]

Now a week since Everton announced: "A statement will be made about interim appointments and the future of the Chairman in the next 48 hours." Not a word. No sign of a word. Bill Kenwright still chairman on a board consisting of one person - Bill Kenwright. Utter dysfunction. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) June 19, 2023

Everton have joined the list of clubs weighing up a £25million bid for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams. [Mail Online]

Former Everton defender Michael Ball has raised the question about whether some of the club’s fringe players could be sold to Saudi Arabia. Chelsea are looking to get themselves out of FFP jail by selling players to the same consortium that has partial investment in new owner Todd Boehly. [Liverpool World]

Demarai Gray has been included in Jamaica’s final roster for the Concacaf Gold Cup. [Jamaica Gleaner]

What to Watch

UEFA Euro Qualifying contines along with a large number of international friendlies.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook