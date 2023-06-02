Everton today announced their season awards for the just-completed 2022-23 campaign, bringing to an end a tumultuous season that saw the men’s side only survive relegation on the very last matchweek while the women’s side finished in sixth place.

Men’s Player of the Season - Jordan Pickford

For the second straight season, the England #1 scooped the top award for the players as voted for by the Everton supporters. The fans gave thanks to his invaluable contributions in goal, including some remarkable saves in the last few weeks of the season that ensured the Toffees would stave off relegation worries and survive in the Premier League after a challenging year. His save during the Merseyside Derby off Darwin Nunez, tipping the dipping shot onto the top of the bar and safety was considered one of the best saves made during the campaign and nominated for the Premier League Save of the Season Award.

Pickford received 42% of the fan vote and this is his third player of the season award, having first won it in 2017/18. In the absence of Coleman, the 29-year-old was also regularly Everton’s stand-in captain during games.

Men’s Players’ Player of the Season - Alex Iwobi

The versatile Nigeria international won the award that was voted on by his teammates after making 41 appearances in all competitions this season, including 3,382 minutes in every one of the 38 league games the Blues played.

Iwobi’s 11 goal contributions — 2 goals, 9 assists — was the highest in the team, and his indefatigable running saw him used in a variety of different roles first by Frank Lampard and then Sean Dyche.

Men’s Young Player of the Season - Dwight McNeil

This was a pretty unanimous award with the 23-year-old garnering nearly 73% of the fan vote for the award. McNeil was signed from Burnley last summer and took some time establishing himself, but would go on to lead the Blues in scoring with his seven league goals going a long way towards ensuring Premier League survival for the Blues.

The hardworking wide player even slotted in as left back towards the end of the season to cover for injury issues, ending up with 36 league appearances and ten goal contributions from the left wing.

Goal of the Season - Seamus Coleman

Last season’s award had gone to his opposite number on the left flank, so this season the Toffees’ long-serving and faithful club captain decided to go and settle matters for himself, with his cracking shot against Leeds United winning the award for Goal of the Season. His only marker in the game proved to be the game-winner for the Blues as they clambered over Leeds to get out of the relegation zone in February.

The award was a result of a fan vote, with Coleman getting nearly 29% of the votes, second with 27% was Michael Keane’s thunderbolt from distance that clinched a crucial point against Tottenham Hotspur while another critical goal, Demarai Gray’s curling equaliser away at champions Manchester City came in third with 24%.

Women’s Player of the Season - Nathalie Bjorn

Defender Nathalie Bjorn picked up the award for Women’s Player of the Season, making the most appearances and playing the most minutes of any Blues with 20 across all competitions. The Swedish international spoke to evertonfc.com.

“I’m very honoured to receive this award, especially as it was decided by teammates. It’s a big honour to be part of this group and train alongside them every day. To win this award shows that what you’re doing in training, how you are as a person on and off the pitch means something. “This year I have been stronger in myself, both physically and mentally. As a result, I have been able to play a lot more games this season.”

Women’s Young Player of the Season - Jess Park

The forward on loan from Manchester City was a revelation for the Blues this season, and her seven goal contributions from three goals and four assists was joint highest for the club.

Speaking to the Everton website, the 21-year-old who received her first England international call-up this season as well, said -

“I feel incredibly honoured to accept this award,” said Park, who notched five goals and five assists during 2022/23. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time with Everton and made memories I will never forget. The fans welcomed me from day one and they will always hold a special place in my heart. “Thank you to Club, Brian, his staff and this fantastic group of players for the opportunity they have given me this season.”

Under-21s’ Player of the Season - Stanley Mills

The next big hope from the Everton youth side is the wide player who was the only player at all levels of the club to notch double digit goals this season, with his thirteen goals and one assist in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy critical for the Under-21 side led by Paul Tait.

The 19-year-old spent extended periods of time with the first team, and featured in two Carabao Cup games as a substitute, and was also on the Blues bench for seven league games.