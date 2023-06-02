 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday’s Everton News: Moshiri rumours, Branthwaite speaks out, Clarke linked

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Everton FC v Newcastle United - Premier League Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

ICYMI: Conor Coady, Ruben Vinagre, and Niels Nkounkou are all set to depart this summer.

Demarai Gray and Jordan Pickford nominated for Premier League Goal of the Season and Save of the Season, respectively. [EFC]

Looks like Farhad Moshiri will finally be loosening the reins shortly with the Board set to be replaced when MSP purchases a chunk of his ownership.

Speaking of Moshiri, it looks like he may potentially be in some legal trouble. [The Guardian]

I’m under contract with Everton, so it’s their right not to sell me, of course...I am absolutely open to staying with PSV, but then the clubs have to work it out together...if Everton were relegated and they didn’t want to sell me because they need me, then I would love to play in the Championship as much as in the Premier League,” says Jarrad Branthwaite. [Echo via De PSV Supporter]

This life-long Blue was all of us last weekend!

Former midfielder Leon Osman reflects on a tumultuous season for the Blues. [Echo]

Blues linked with 22-year-old Sunderland winger Jack Clarke. [Football League World]

American Everton fans rejoice! It looks like we’ll have the pleasure of seeing Demarai Gray in action in this summer’s Gold Cup, with the first match of the tournament set for Saturday, June 24th, as the USMNT battle it out against Jamaica.

I was very happy that he [Abdoulaye Doucoure] was the savior of this club. He’s a friend, not just a teammate. He has seen all the colors this season. He went through ups and downs. At one point, he was sent to the reserve team. For me, he was disrespected at times. But I always knew the quality he had, the things he was capable of on a daily basis in training. He is a worker. He deserves it. This goal was also liberating for him,” says Amadou Onana. [Tribal Football via L’Equipe]

In your daily “past Everton figures” news, Roberto Martinez reflects on his time with Ross Barkley at Everton.

Sean Dyche reportedly received a pretty penny for keeping Everton up. [Football Insider]

Amadou Onana was being linked with a move to Chelsea, but they might be looking elsewhere this summer. [Fabrizio Romano, via Football Fancast]

Everton Board members continue to embarrass themselves after absence from recent Everton Fan Advisory Board meeting. [Echo]

What to Watch

Not too much action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

More From Royal Blue Mersey

Everton News 24/7

Loading comments...