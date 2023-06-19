 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday’s Everton News: Leeds duo linked, Iwobi talks future, Pickford bid latest

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Leicester City v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by James Holyoak/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton are reportedly “in talks” with Leeds wingers Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto, while former Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles is also being monitored. [Football Transfers]

I will like to play in the Champions League; it has always been my dream. I have played in it before and I want to have a taste of it again. I have been told to focus on my football so whatever is happening behind closed doors, I’ll leave it to my agent. I don’t know what is going on, I am here to do a job for my National team, and I am here to focus on football,” says Iwobi. [Brila]

Check in on the new stadium latest.

Pickford and Mykolenko both helped lead their respective international sides to victories last week. [EFC]

There’s a lot of work to be done. We had games last season where I felt like we played well, but not won or got a result. So we need to score more goals – that’s for sure. It’s a big pre-season for us because we can’t be in a position again when we’re at the wrong end of the table,” says Tarkowski. [EFC]

Everton fans will be on the edge of their seats this week as a Tom Davies decision appears imminent.

Blues set to face off against Wigan Athletic on Saturday, July 22 and Sporting Clube de Portugal on Saturday, August 5th. [EFC]

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make an official offer for Jordan Pickford. [Daily Star]

To play in the Premier League, continuously, is a big thing for every player. When I left Carlisle for Everton, it was my goal to play in the Premier League. I think every kid’s goal is to play in the Premier League. That would be my main ambition - just to solidify myself in a team in the Premier League at Everton and play as many games as I can...I’ve just got to keep progressing now and have a successful summer,” says Branthwaite. [Echo]

West Ham are reportedly interested in the 20-year-old defender. [Football Insider]

What to Watch

Plenty of international action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Everton News 24/7

