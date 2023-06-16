Friday’s Everton News: Onana latest, Diallo & Morelos linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

RBM writer Garrett with his take on Everton’s Top-10 goals of the season. [RBM]

Everton set to face off against Marco Silva and Fulham in their first match of the upcoming season on Saturday, August 12th. [RBM]

Check out an in-depth analysis of Everton’s full schedule this season. [EFC]

Everton fans remain tense after Monday’s news of an announcement in “48 hours” regarding Bill Kenwright’s future at the club. [The Guardian]

Could Everton land another Colombian player in Alfredo Morelos?

Alfredo Morelos (26) y #Rangers no llegaron a un acuerdo de renovación; todo está dado para que sea agente libre desde el 1 de julio. #Sevilla, #Cádiz, #Everton #Nottingham y #Fenerbahçe los primeros interesados



También hay un club italiano que lo quiere pic.twitter.com/m1imx1YMjy — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) June 15, 2023

It sounds like there may be some interest from other Premier League and Championship clubs regarding the availability of Tom Davies. [Football Transfers]

It looks like all the news of Everton’s reported FFP breach is in regards to their new stadium.

Everton’s FFP charge is understood to relate to a tax issue surrounding loans for the club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Everton are confident they’ll beat the charge. [@_pauljoyce] pic.twitter.com/xRNOEplWLZ — EFC DAILY (@EFCdaily_) June 15, 2023

Everton officially announce partnership with Ticketmaster ahead of next season. [EFC]

Blues linked with 20-year-old Manchester United midfielder Amad Diallo. [90 Min]

Chelsea remain in pursuit for midfielder Amadou Onana.

#ChelseaFC revives Amadou #Onana’s track! The Blues have resumed discussions for the #DiablesRouges & shown a strong interest again. #EFC player open to a departure from #EvertonFC who -in urgent needs of cash- wants to recover ~£55m in the deal.

⏳ It's still going to move. pic.twitter.com/LBkeprizso — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) June 14, 2023

Everton set to be without Alex Iwobi and Idrissa Gueye due to the upcoming AFCON this winter. [Echo]

What to Watch

Plenty of international action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook