Friday’s Everton News: Onana latest, Diallo & Morelos linked

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Everton FC v Newcastle United - Premier League Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
RBM writer Garrett with his take on Everton’s Top-10 goals of the season. [RBM]

Everton set to face off against Marco Silva and Fulham in their first match of the upcoming season on Saturday, August 12th. [RBM]

Check out an in-depth analysis of Everton’s full schedule this season. [EFC]

Everton fans remain tense after Monday’s news of an announcement in “48 hours” regarding Bill Kenwright’s future at the club. [The Guardian]

Could Everton land another Colombian player in Alfredo Morelos?

It sounds like there may be some interest from other Premier League and Championship clubs regarding the availability of Tom Davies. [Football Transfers]

It looks like all the news of Everton’s reported FFP breach is in regards to their new stadium.

Everton officially announce partnership with Ticketmaster ahead of next season. [EFC]

Blues linked with 20-year-old Manchester United midfielder Amad Diallo. [90 Min]

Chelsea remain in pursuit for midfielder Amadou Onana.

Everton set to be without Alex Iwobi and Idrissa Gueye due to the upcoming AFCON this winter. [Echo]

