The Top 10 Everton Goals of the 2022/23 Season

Throughout the 2022/23 season, Everton Football Club only scored 37 goals, 34 of those coming in the Premier League, which was the second-fewest of any team only behind Wolves. Despite scoring so little, though, the Toffees managed to notch some memorable goals of real quality and importance, and in this article, I’ll be counting down the Top 10.

Before I start, let me quickly explain how I ranked these goals. First and foremost, the goal itself, including the build-up and the difficulty of the finish, is the number one factor for these rankings, but I am also taking into account the importance of the goal and the scenes it caused. I also put out a poll on Twitter (@parrettgost) which received over 4.500 votes, so I will reference that as well.

Please remember that this is just my opinion; feel free to give me your Top 10 in the comments below! Now, without further ado...

10. Ellis Simms v Chelsea

The first entry on our list is Ellis Simms’ first-ever Premier League goal, which earned Everton an invaluable point at Stamford Bridge just minutes before the final whistle. The 22-year-old collected Doucoure’s first-touch pass, skinned €38m Serie A defender-of-the-year last season Kalidou Koulibaly with both pace and power and then squeezed the ball under Kepa’s left-arm to score a goal which perfectly embodies Everton's pure refusal to give up over the last two seasons.

9. Dwight McNeil v Brentford

Coming in at ninth is our first of three goals from Dwight McNeil, who ended the season as Everton’s top Goalscorer and Goal Contributor in both the Premier League and in all competitions. This strike came just 35 seconds into the home fixture against Brentford in March and proved to be enough to secure a crucial three points after a subsequent 90 minutes of solid defending.

8. Dwight McNeil v Brighton

Sliding into the eighth slot is another McNeil goal, this time on the road at the American Express Stadium. The 23-year-old had the game of his life against Brighton, having scored two goals, registering two assists, and causing a Jason Steele own goal. Although his first goal was the epitome of composure, as he cooly rounded a defender and the goalkeeper to tap it in, I’ve opted for his second. Despite leading 4-1 in the 6th minute of stoppage time, McNeil made a lung-busting sprint up the left wing to gather Amadou Onana’s through-ball, before jinking to the outside of the Brighton defender and then absolutely hammering the ball into the top left corner. It was the cherry on top of a truly incredible individual and team performance.

7. Alex Iwobi v Manchester United

Coming in at seventh place is a goal that I was fortunate enough to see in person at Goodison Park. October’s encounter with Manchester United started in brilliant fashion for the Toffees, as Alex Iwobi curled home a beautiful goal from 23 yards into the top right corner in just the 5th minute. Although the Mancunians would go on to win, the image of Iwobi controlling the ball and beating David De Gea with such finesse is etched into my mind and earns this goal a place in my Top 10.

6. Dwight McNeil v Crystal Palace

Number 6 on the list, and our final from Mr. McNeil, is also a goal that I was fortunate enough to enjoy from my seat in Goodison’s Main Stand. Everton’s 3-0 beat down of Crystal Palace in late October was by far and away the Blues’ best performance of the season up until the win at the Amex and was capped off by this brilliant team goal. McNeil started the move well over 45 yards from the goal when he received Vitalii Mykolenko’s pass and drove powerfully past Ward, Schlupp, and Andersen. He then spotted Iwobi’s diagonal run into the box and used the outside of his foot to cushion a pass into the Nigerian. Although Iwobi easily could have gone for goal himself from just 8 yards, he flicked the ball back into McNeil’s path for a tap-in and a truly beautiful goal.

5. Abdoulaye Doucoure v Brighton

Starting off our Top 5 is Abdoulaye Doucoure’s second goal against Brighton at the Amex. The goal started just outside of Everton’s own 18-yard box when James Garner lunged in to smartly divert a Brighton pass to Idrissa Gueye, who then poked the ball to Doucoure just before being cleaned out by Lewis Dunk. Doucoure then took a clean first touch and played a beautiful ball into space for McNeil to run onto. At that time, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Iwobi were the only other players getting forward with McNeil, who held onto the ball until he entered the penalty area due to his lack of options, but Doucoure made a literal 70-yard sprint to exploit the completely unmarked space at the back post and then used the inside of his foot to expertly volley McNeil’s cross into the near post.

4. Abdoulaye Doucoure v Bournemouth

Coming in at 4th place is the goal that kept Everton in the Premier League on the final day. In terms of importance, this goal is clearly Number 1, but the fact that it required a deflection to beat the goalkeeper is what knocks it down for me. Yes, Doucoure’s contact on the ball was fantastic, and yes the moment that this goal created was truly insane, but that deflection means I just can’t put it above the next three, as Doucoure’s volley was heading straight for Mark Travers until the deflection off a Bournemouth defender’s back helped it in. When I put out my poll, I did not include this goal, but I did include an option that read “Other (Comment Below)”. 23 Evertonians commented that this was their goal of the season, and I understand that, but fourth is the highest I could put it.

3. Seamus Coleman v Leeds

The Bronze Medal goes to the Club Captain, Seamus Coleman, for his ingenious goal against Leeds United in February. The skipper made what at first looked like a rather fruitless run down the line to meet Alex Iwobi’s long ball, but then conjured a moment of magic that no one expected. Due to the acute angle that Coleman had when he reached Iwobi’s pass, Leeds keeper Islan Meslier cheated towards the penalty spot in anticipation of a cross, but Coleman spotted the Frenchman off his line and produced a truly incredible strike which just barely squeezed in. This goal actually won my Twitter poll with 38% of the vote and was voted the goal of the season on the club’s Twitter account as well, but I’ve decided to put it 3rd, just behind the two screamers coming up.

2. Michael Keane v Tottenham Hotspur

Our silver medal goes to the much-maligned Michael Keane for his 90th-minute missile against Spurs. Although Keane’s performances this season were... subpar to put it kindly, this goal was anything but. The Toffees trailed due to a Harry Kane penalty which was conceded by Keane himself when he put in a rather stupid challenge on Cristian Romero, but he certainly made amends when his knuckleball left Hugo Lloris dumbfounded in front of the Street End. I remember shouting “Don’t shoot!” at my TV as Keane wound up to hit it, and I then lost my damn mind as soon as he did. What a strike.

1. Demarai Gray v Manchester City

I still struggle to understand how in the world Demarai Gray scored this goal. I really do. On New Year’s Eve, Everton made the dreaded trip to the Etihad Stadium less than a week after a heartbreaking loss at home to Wolves fully expected to walk away with nothing. That seemed even more inevitable when none other than Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 24th minute, but Dimi had other ideas.

It all started when Rodri made an uncharacteristic error and gave the ball away to Idrissa Gueye, who then sent Gray on his way on the counterattack. Calvert-Lewin was the only other Toffee forward and was marked closely by Nathan Ake, so Gray drove the ball into the box before turning back around. He then faked a pass to the overlapping Mykolenko before rolling the ball back inside. Now, the part I can’t comprehend: Demarai Gray lost his footing, slipped over, and then got back up and hit an absolute rocket all in one motion. Ederson didn’t have a chance in the world of saving it and he didn’t even try. The ball cannoned in off the crossbar in the far reaches of the top right corner, and Gray wheeled away towards the Everton away end to celebrate what is likely the best goal he will ever score.

Although the goal may not have been as dramatic or important as Doucoure’s or Keane’s, it still earned a point at the home of the Champions via a truly outrageous piece of skill. This, for me, is Everton’s Goal of the Season without a doubt. Take a bow, Demarai Gray.