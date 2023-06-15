Thursday’s Everton News: Kenwright's AI resignation letter, Dele Alli hope, links to Vazquez, Beto and Alberto

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Chat GPT, when asked in the right manner, certainly can produce some masterpieces and we’d throw this AI-inspired Bill Kenwright farewell letter in there as one of the better ones. We’ll be watching very curiously when the actual statement comes out if it can hold a torch to this. [RBM]

There are rumblings that MLS forward Brandon Vazquez is a potential target for Everton. [The Athletic]

Tom Cannon has been approached by former Everton and Republic of Ireland midfielder Lee Carsley who is the England U21s boss. Carsley is trying to tempt the Liverpool born striker to switch to the Three Lions. [Lancashire Post]

Everton’s 2023/24 Premier League fixtures will be announced at 9am (BST) on Thursday morning. [EFC]

Sky Sports News transfer market editor Lyall Thomas:

“Everton’s financial situation remains tight, so they need to sell - and try to sell big - in order to reinvest, in a similar way to that in which they did with Richarlison and Anthony Gordon. “I think their best chance of doing that is through Amadou Onana, who is widely considered a top upcoming talent across Europe. However, there are other players there that are attracting interest such as Demarai Gray and Jordan Pickford.”

Former Everton Academy scholar Josh Hosie returned to Finch Farm recently to share the story of his success after the Club helped him to secure a fully-funded scholarship at a top US university. [EFC]

Fulham are considering an approach for Demarai Gray. [Sky Sports]

Everton’s new stadium might not be ready for the start of the 2024/25 campaign so the club are open to talks over whether or not they should move during the season. [Echo]

Check out this excellent piece of analysis on Everton's needs next season - A Third Season of Flying Too Close to the Sun Not an Option for Everton. [OPTA Analysis]

Where do Everton need to put their transfer money during the transfer window. [Echo]

Everton have reportedly reignited their interest in Udinese striker Beto, after seeing a bid turned down for him in January. [Teamtalk]

Yuri Alberto (above) is a 22-year-old centre-forward for Corinthians who is a reported transfer target for Everton and Dyche could finally replace Richarlison by signing the 6-foot dynamo. [Football Fancast]

Despite the uninspiring form, Dele Alli’s time at Everton may not be over. Sean Dyche believes that the player “still wishes to push himself”. [The Times]

