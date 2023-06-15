Everton to begin 2023-24 season at home against Fulham

Everton will be at home to Marco Silva’s Fulham on the opening weekend of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The fixture against the Cottagers last season saw the London side come away with a 3-1 win that pushed the Toffees further into relegation danger.

A trip to Aston Villa follows a week later, before August is wrapped up with a home match against Wolves.

The season starts on August 12th and conclude nine months later on May 19th 2024.

With no World Cup this December the campaign will begin on a more regular weekend, though there will be a shorter winter break this season from January 13th-20th.

The first meeting of the season with crosstown rivals Liverpool will take place at Anfield on 21st October, with the reverse fixture at Goodison on 16th March.

The festive period sees Everton at home to reigning champions Manchester City on Boxing Day, before travelling to Wolves on 30th December.

Their first league fixture of 2024 is at home to Aston Villa on 14th January, while they end their campaign away at Arsenal on 19th May, similar to two seasons ago.

Back in the top flight this season will be manager Sean Dyche’s former side Burnley who swept all aside in the Championship under Vincent Kompany. The Toffees head to Turf Moor on 16th December before hosting them at Goodison on 6th April.

Joining them will be Sheffield United who were relegated in 2020-21 after finishing last in the Premier League, but did reach the FA Cup Semi-final last season on the way to a second place finish in the second tier. The Toffees face the Blades at Bramall Lane on 2nd September before welcoming them to Goodison on 11th May. There is a small chance that fixture could be the final game at Goodison if Bramley-Moore Dock is completed in time, though the club have again stressed this week the new ground is unlikely to be completed until part way through the 2024-25 season.

All eyes will be on Luton Town though, who are one of the smaller sides to have made it to the top flight, with their iconic Kenilworth Road away end entrance. The Toffees host the Hatters on 30th September before travelling to Kenilworth Road on 4th May.

The first set of fixture changes for television coverage for the opening day have been announced, with Everton remaining at 15:00 BST on Saturday. The rest are likely to be announced in early July, with once again Sky Sports, TNT Sport and Amazon Prime distributing the games between them while the BBC will once again show highlights on Match of the Day. In the US, NBC Sports will continue to carry every Premier League game either on one of their family of channels or else on their Peacock video on demand offering.