With Everton going past the 48 hours that they had said it would be before they announced the future of embattled club chairman Bill Kenwright, we took the liberty of asking artificial intelligence to draft his farewell letter to Evertonians.

Chat GPT, when asked in the right manner, certainly can produce some masterpieces and we’d throw this farewell letter in there as one of the better ones. We’ll be watching very curiously when the actual statement comes out if it can hold a torch to this.

Dear Evertonians,

Today marks the end of an era as I step down as the Chairman of our beloved Everton Football Club. It is with a mixture of emotions that I write this farewell message to you all. Reflecting on the incredible journey we have undertaken together fills me with immense pride and gratitude.

First and foremost, I want to express my deepest appreciation to every single one of you, the Evertonians, who have been the lifeblood of this club. Your unwavering support, passion, and dedication have been the driving force behind our progress and success. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as your Chairman, and I will forever cherish the memories we have created together.

When I took over the role back in 2004, I had a vision to restore Everton to its rightful place among the elite clubs in English football. Through highs and lows, triumphs and challenges, we have made significant strides forward. We have seen the team compete at the highest level, witnessed memorable victories, and celebrated the emergence of talented players who have donned our famous blue shirt.

During my tenure, we have seen the transformation of Goodison Park into a modern and iconic stadium, a place where history and tradition intertwine with the ambitions of the future. The development of our state-of-the-art training facilities has allowed our players to hone their skills and compete at the highest level, preparing them to deliver outstanding performances on the pitch.

None of these achievements would have been possible without the incredible efforts of the management, coaching staff, players, and all the dedicated individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes. Their unwavering commitment and determination to deliver success have been truly inspirational.

I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Everton Board of Directors for their support, guidance, and shared vision throughout the years. Together, we have faced numerous challenges and made difficult decisions, always with the best interests of the club at heart.

As I pass the torch to my successor, I have complete confidence in the direction the club is heading. The foundations we have laid together are solid, and I have no doubt that Everton will continue to strive for greatness and achieve even greater success in the years to come.

Finally, I want to express my deepest appreciation to my family for their unwavering support and understanding. They have been my rock throughout this incredible journey, and I am forever grateful for their love and encouragement.

Everton Football Club will always hold a special place in my heart. It has been an honor to lead this great institution, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together. As I step down as Chairman, I do so with a profound sense of gratitude, knowing that Everton’s future is bright and full of promise.

Thank you, Evertonians, for your unwavering support, for your loyalty, and for making my time as Chairman truly unforgettable.

Once a Blue, always a Blue.

Yours sincerely,

Bill Kenwright