Wednesday’s Everton News: Gyökeres speaks, Branthwaite latest, Dele to return?

Everton are set to kick-off their pre-season preparations with a friendly in Switzerland (where they will be at training camp) against Stade Nyonnais on Friday, July 14th. [EFC]

AS Roma reportedly remain interested in Jarrad Branthwaite as PSV look unlikely to pursue the 20-year-old defender due to lack of funds. [Daily Mail]

Would you like to see Joel Robles make a return? The question is, will he be a back-up or a starter at the Blues?

Everton interested in signing former goalkeeper Joel Robles on a free transfer. [@TheAthleticFC] pic.twitter.com/VIQYP004im — EFC DAILY (@EFCdaily_) June 12, 2023

Burnley have reportedly joined the race for Southampton striker and Everton target Che Adams. [TEAMtalk]

“There are a number of clubs that are interested. I guess Coventry want what they want. I hope they can think about what I want, and what I feel, and not just about who pays the most. I don’t have an exact grasp of that part, but we have talked a little about it. I could have gone last winter but chose to stay, and felt that they wanted to keep me for the whole season. I hope we can cooperate now that the season is over. You can ask the clubs if they feel it is too high. It’s up to them. I only have one year left on my contract, but considering that, that’s quite a lot,” says linked striker Viktor Gyökeres. [Echo via Expressen]

Recently linked Rangers winger Ryan Kent joins former Blue Joshua King at Fenerbahce. [Liverpool World]

Could Dele Alli be making a dramatic return to the Toffees playing squad? Apparently he’s had talks with Sean Dyche about it. [The Times]

The UEFA Nations League Semifinals begin today, with the Netherlands taking on Croatia. Some MLS action on today, too.

Full schedule of games here.

