Tuesday’s Everton News: Board out, Kenwright next? Ancelotti sues, Dembele & Coleman latest

Everton Football Club yesterday announced its Chief Executive Officer, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Chief Finance and Strategy Officer Grant Ingles and Non-Executive Director Graeme Sharp have left their roles. Meanwhile, the future of club chairman Bill Kenwright will be announced in the next 48 hours. [RBM]

“The outgoing Directors have worked tirelessly over recent months to assist with the preparation for a transition to a new Board. The Club is very appreciative of this generous accommodation, which is both characteristic of them, and entirely in the spirit of the best values of our club.” [EFC Statement]

Several Everton players have been called up for international duty and are set to be in action over the next couple of weeks. Here is a roundup of where they are playing. [EFC]

The latest changes at Companies House have hinted that the deal for minority investment from MSP Sports Capital into Everton is edging closer. [Echo]

Carlo Ancelotti is suing Everton in London’s High Court two years after leaving the club to become manager of Real Madrid. [Guardian]

Everton are one of the main contenders to sign free agent Moussa Dembele, according to claims from France. [Sportwitness]

Sunderland will continue to monitor the situation of former loanee Ellis Simms this summer as Everton weigh up the striker’s future on Merseyside. [Northern Echo]

Premier League clubs are considering introducing a spending cap that would link the amount any club can spend on wages to how much television money is paid to the lowest-placed team. [The Times]

Tom Cannon says he is ready to push for a place in Sean Dyche’s men’s senior squad - and cannot wait to experience the “buzz” of scoring in front of a full Goodison Park. [EFC]

“I want to come back for pre-season, impress the manager and hopefully show him what I can do, and then get myself in the squad. Scoring goals with the Under-21s is different from Men’s football. Now I’ve gone out to the Championship and scored, hopefully the manager has seen that. It’s my aim to score in front of the crowd at Goodison. There’s nothing more that I want to do. I’ve gone out on loan and scored at Deepdale. But I know it would be a different buzz scoring at Goodison Park in front of 40,000.”

Meanwhile, it looks like England have approached Cannon to switch his allegiances from the Republic of Ireland to the Three Lions with the player eligible to appear for either side. [The Athletic (paywall)]

Does Experience Bring Success? Opta looked at all facts and stats for the youngest teams and players in 2022-23 across the top five European leagues. [The Analyst]

