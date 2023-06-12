Monday’s Everton News: Pickford happy, Gray & Onana rumours, Stones add-on

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton have surprisingly offered a new contract to Tom Davies. [RBM]

“With the manager now, he will make sure we are not in these positions. As soon as the new season begins, he’ll be bang on us...since coming in, the gaffer has instilled his own ideas and explained what he wants from us, there’s nothing too complicated. He uses the strengths of the players we’ve got and gives the team a plan. The gaffer is very clear with his instructions. There’s a lot more to build on from next season...this is Everton, it’s a big club and the players we have got in this changing room here, we should be higher up the table,” says Demarai Gray. [EFC]

Coincidentally enough, Gray has recently been linked with a move to Fulham. [Sky Sports]

Check in on the latest construction updates at the new Everton Stadium.

Manchester United join Spurs in the race for Jordan Pickford. [talkSPORT]

Another coincidence, but news just came out that claims England #1 Pickford is happy at the club.

“Jordan is very happy at Everton and very settled with his young family. He loves the club and will remain at Everton until we are told otherwise. He is excited to get back for pre-season and help push Everton up the table” - CAA Stellar - Jordan Pickford’s representatives pic.twitter.com/gBtl7OfBMR — The Bobble (@ElBobble) June 11, 2023

Everton may need to sell Amadou Onana this summer in order to fund any potential transfers. [Daily Mail]

Due to John Stones winning the Champions League, Everton are set to receive a slight boost to their summer transfer budget. [Echo]

Andre Gomes bids farewell to loan side Lille with his future still up in the air. [Echo]

Blues may have not seen the last of Asmir Begovic, as the 35-year-old has been linked with a move to newly-promoted side Luton Town. [The Telegraph]

What to Watch

Not too much action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook