No surprises as Everton announce retained and released lists

With the 2022/23 season winding down to a close and contracts coming to an end, Everton had a number of departing players on their hands and decisions to make on who to offer new contracts to, and who to let go.

The Toffees announced a number of departures yesterday, along with some players who will likely be staying.

First Team

Asmir Begovic - The back-up goalkeeper was offered a new contract but chose to leave the club instead and will be continuing his career elsewhere. The 35-year-old has been linked with newly-promoted Luton Town and could certainly get more playing time there.

Seamus Coleman - The club captain was unable to see out the season after sustaining a serious ligament injury, but it’s likely he has not played his last game for the Blues as yet with the 34-year-old offered a new deal. He ended up playing a pivotal role for the club standing in for the injured youngster Nathan Patterson, but has also lost a lot of pace in his weary legs over the last few years.

Tom Davies - What next for the midfielder? Once considered the golden child of the Academy system, the 24-year-old appears to have lost his way with eight managers in the seven years since breaking into the first team. He has been offered a new contract, but it is pretty clear his career will continue to stagnate if he stays at the Toffees.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - As announced last month, the club chose to exercise the one-year extension clause in his contract so the ‘Duke’ will get a chance to reprise his relegation-avoiding role next season again. The key goals he scored in the closing stretch, capped off by the match-winning thunderbolt in the finale show there is still a lot of life in the 30-year-old.

Andy Lonergan - The veteran goalkeeper will be 40 in a few months and has been offered a new contract as well, likely to keep him around as a third keeper because one shudders at the thought of him having to start a game for the Blues.

Yerry Mina - As he announced before the end of the season, the big Colombian defender will be leaving the Toffees though there has been no mention as yet where he will be heading next. The wording in the club statement seemed to indicate that he was not spoken to regarding an extension, which comes as no surprise considering how his time on Merseyside has been plagued with injuries. He joined the club from Barcelona when it was looking like the club was looking ready to contend for Europe, and leaves with the Blues floundering about just above the relegation zone.

Andros Townsend - We had been hoping to see the 31-year-old one more time towards the end of the season, but the winger will leave the club without having kicked a ball for the first time in the entire second year of his contract after picking up a knee ligament injury late last season that required surgery.

Youth Squad

Ryan Astley - Wales Under-21 international defender has been offered a new deal with the club. Spent the 22/23 season on loan with Accrington Stanley in League One where he was a regular on the team sheet until the back half of the season where he fell out of contention and the ‘Owd Reds ultimately getting relegated.

Jack Barrett - The 21-year-old keeper sat on the bench for most of the season, but the club will use the one-year extension option in his contract.

Lewis Gibson - Injuries have decimated the career and potential of the central defender, and it is a bit surprising that he has been offered a new contract, but it’s difficult to see a future at the Blues for the 22-year-old who spent the season at Bristol Rovers in League One.

Mackenzie Hunt - 21-year-old attacking midfielder was a key part of Paul Tait’s Under-21 squad this season, and has had the one-year extension activated in his contract.

Einar Iversen - The midfielder has not been offered a new contract and will be leaving the club.

Isaac Price - Much had been expected of the young midfielder and a possibility of even breaking into the first team, but the 19-year-old declined a new contract and will instead move to Belgium to play for Standard Liege. Can’t call it an upwards move, but seeing how difficult it has been for young players to break into a squad fighting relegation battles, can also understand his choice to leave.

Academy Squad

The following players have been offered a professional contracts - Owen Barker, Halid Djankpata, Isaac Heath, Edward Jones and Jack Tierney.

The following players will be leaving the club at the end of their current deals this month - Shae Cahill, Troy Smikle-James, Charlie Wilson and Harry Wright.

Two players have not been offered further professional contracts though they will stay with the club until they complete their recoveries from injuries - Sam Coughlan and Saja Manafa.