Thursday’s Everton News: EitC Award, Dyche dilemma, Pickford on Mina, Dia linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton in the Community has been recognised as the Premier League’s Best Community Scheme at this year’s prestigious Football Business Awards in London. [EFC]

Other than Premier League safety, here are three takeaways from the massive win over Bournemouth. [RBM]

The player Everton almost signed in the January transfer window, Arnaut Danjuma, will not be staying at Tottenham Hotspur with his permanent option set to be turned down. [HITC]

Sean Dyche has praised the Everton fans’ role in helping secure Sunday’s vital 1-0 win over Bournemouth at Goodison Park:

“I can’t praise them enough. It was a shame we couldn’t get to thank our fantastic supporters after the final whistle but it was a security-led decision for the team not to go back on. It goes without saying how grateful we are to them for their terrific backing for the team, not just today but home and away throughout the season, and especially for me as a new manager at this great club.” [EFC]

Jordan Pickford has paid tribute to Yerry Mina and believes his Everton side must improve their home form next season in order to avoid being in another relegation battle. [Echo]

Leon Osman has shared that he would like Sean Dyche’s Everton to sign Leeds United forward Rodrigo during the summer transfer window. [Premier League Productions (30/05/23 at 3:55 pm).

Everton are locked in a three-way battle for Villarreal forward Boulaye Dia. [The 4th Official]

Everton Women players Leonie Maier and Rikke Sevecke promised that Everton will always hold a special place in their hearts as the pair move on from the Club this summer. [EFC]

Click the link and vote for Demarai Gray’s great goal against Manchester City:

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi will reportedly make a decision over his future next week after having a new contract offered to him. [Sports Mole]

Sean Dyche faces six Everton transfer dilemmas after decision made on first-team duo. [Echo]

James Tarkowski was the ONLY outfield player with every minute of the 2022/23 Premier League season under his belt ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/9YNnJZLlUs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 30, 2023

What to Watch

Two more round of 16 games at the FIFA U20 World Cup with Gambia taking on Uruguay and Ecuador meeting Korea.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook