Tuesday’s Everton News: Reaction from Brighton demolition, Townsend recovery, Dobbin farewell

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Brighton Match Reaction

Check out my instant reaction and game summary from the 5-1 drubbing of Brighton yesterday. [RBM]

Here are 5 very enjoyable stats from Everton’s incredible battering of the vaunted Seagulls. [RBM]

The comments from Sean Dyche painted a picture of growth and team spirit:

“That was the most pleasing thing because we didn’t wait for anything to happen. We stepped on them immediately and broke through their tactical plan, which we suggested we might be able to do. Then, we found a key moment. In other games, we’ve been frustrated by the lack of those moments and the lack of clarity, but tonight, it was a different ball game. I must say, I thought at Leicester, there was clear signs of what we’re trying to achieve. I spoke to the players and said ‘Right, it’s not just about parking that and moving forward. Now, we build on the back of that.’ So, I was really pleased with that; the attitude and mentality to take this game on. I was very pleased.”

"I was really pleased with the attitude and mentality to take this game on."



Sean Dyche reflects on tonight's emphatic win and what it means going forward. #BHAEVE pic.twitter.com/Byan39pgwe — Everton (@Everton) May 8, 2023

MOTM? Take your pick, but Doucoure and McNeil were outstanding. [Football Fancast]

Chris Beesley rates the Everton players after Monday’s huge win over Brighton in the Premier League. [Echo]

Nathan Patterson was singled out by Sean Dyche for his incredible performance keeping the red hot Kaoru Mitoma in check. [Daily Record]

“We had our gameplan and when it is executed like that it is a great day. Still three cup finals and we have to keep going. You have to take a lot of positives from that.

“The gaffer made a couple of changes. We set the standard early. We have to keep going as a group, the togetherness is there but just don’t take the foot off the gas.” - Jordan Pickford on the team’s mentality right now. [Echo]

Did you know that Everton are now unbeaten in five matches wearing their pink shirt? Four draws against Manchester City, Leeds United, Chelsea and Leicester and now the victory over Brighton.

"The gameplan was to stay in the middle, force them to play wide, and to counter with good goals."

Sean Dyche had the beating of Roberto De Zerbi today. #EFC #BHAEVE pic.twitter.com/yUJxnx0LNi — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) May 8, 2023

Other News

The decision-making process behind contentious VAR decisions in the Premier League will be publicised later this month in a groundbreaking initiative backed by Howard Webb, the chief of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited. [Echo]

Some great news from Andros Townsend:

Been the toughest 13 months of my life but putting on that blue shirt again makes it all worth it!! https://t.co/7OaTC47Qoe — Andros Townsend (@andros_townsend) May 8, 2023

Former Everton captain Kevin Campbell reckons Everton could do a lot worse than sign Alfredo Morelos from Rangers this summer. [Football Scotland]

Lewis Dobbin has sent an emotional message to Derby County after his loan deal has ended with the Rams missing out on the playoffs on the last day of the season.

From day 1 I’ve felt at home and this one will hurt for a while some club and some group of lads, Thankyou for the memories and all the best @dcfcofficial pic.twitter.com/ow1P6FzJlh — Lewis Dobbin (@LewisDobbin) May 7, 2023

Another step forward for the Everton Stadium as the hydraulic tower has the scaffolding removed to show the incredible restoration.

What to Watch

Although the massive Canadian derby between Toronto and Montreal takes place, most of the world will be tuning in for the first leg of the Champions League quarter final between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook